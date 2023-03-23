Unwind after a ‘ruff’ week at Sanford’s Pints n’ Paws Craft Beer Festival

By on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 3:34 pm

click to enlarge Unwind after a ‘ruff’ week at Sanford’s Pints n’ Paws Craft Beer Festival
Adobe

Life will be anything but “ruff” for the attendees — both four- and two-legged — of Pints n’ Paws this weekend.

The craft beer festival goes big as it bounds happily into an 11th year. The annual fundraiser for area pet rescues features over 100 breweries, food trucks, live entertainment and vendors taking over downtown Sanford.

There’s even a poster dog contest, with the winner getting their furry friend on the official event poster and marketing (deep down you know print is better, Instagram-famous pet accounts).

The event is free to attend if you just want to gawk at dogs (a noble pursuit), but to taste the delish craft beer, you have to be 21 or older and buy a ticket. VIP tickets get you in an hour earlier with the added attraction of a T-shirt and koozie.

1 p.m., Saturday, March 25, Historic Downtown Sanford, Second Street and Sanford Avenue, pintsandpaws.com, $50-$65.

Event Details
11th Annual Pints n' Paws Craft Beer Festival

11th Annual Pints n' Paws Craft Beer Festival

Sat., March 25, 1 p.m.

Historic Downtown Sanford Second Street and Sanford Avenue, Sanford

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$50-$65

