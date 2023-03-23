Unwind after a ‘ruff’ week at Sanford’s Pints n’ Paws Craft Beer Festival

click to enlarge Adobe

Life will be anything but “ruff” for the attendees — both four- and two-legged — of Pints n’ Paws this weekend.The craft beer festival goes big as it bounds happily into an 11th year. The annual fundraiser for area pet rescues features over 100 breweries, food trucks, live entertainment and vendors taking over downtown Sanford.There’s even a poster dog contest, with the winner getting their furry friend on the official event poster and marketing (deep down you know print is better, Instagram-famous pet accounts).The event is free to attend if you just want to gawk at dogs (a noble pursuit), but to taste the delish craft beer, you have to be 21 or older and buy a ticket. VIP tickets get you in an hour earlier with the added attraction of a T-shirt and koozie.