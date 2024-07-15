BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Universal Orlando wants fans to star in vlog-style series ‘The Fanny Pack’

The new YouTube vlogger-style series informs guests what to do at the park

By on Mon, Jul 15, 2024 at 4:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Universal Orlando wants fans to star in vlog-style series ‘The Fanny Pack’
Photo via Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Orlando is in search of fans to star in The Fanny Pack, a new YouTube vlogger-style series that prepares guests for a visit to the park.

The Fanny Pack will feature a rotating cast of fans revealing what guests can experience at Universal Orlando through improvised segments and challenges.

To audition, fans will be asked to submit a vlog-style tour of their favorite park location while answering questions about themselves and their passion for Universal Orlando. Experience vlogging is not required, but it is preferred. Fans auditioning must have experience in digital content creation or participation on social media and live in the Orlando area.

“The casting call is looking for authentic, witty, adventurous and outgoing personalities with a passion for theme parks, fandoms, thrill rides and pop culture,” Universal Orlando said in a release.

This series will be created by trip-planning group Discover Universal, which also produces other programs such as Ride Guys and Checked In.

To audition for The Fanny Pack series, fans can submit their videos to [email protected] by July 29, 2024.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The Long Island Medium is coming to Orlando in October

By Sarah Lynott

Theresa Caputo to commune with spirits in Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando announces extended hours on Saturdays until Aug. 3

By Sarah Lynott

SeaWorld rolls out extended hours through August

Orlando opens cooling center to combat extreme temperatures

By Houda Eletr

Orlando opens cooling center to combat extreme temperatures

Yanira Collado's Orlando Museum of Art installation speaks the visual language of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora

By Richard Reep

‘Areito #5,’ by Yanira Collado (installation view)

Yanira Collado's Orlando Museum of Art installation speaks the visual language of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora

By Richard Reep

‘Areito #5,’ by Yanira Collado (installation view)

Three cool new Orlando attractions employ water or ice to entice guests into braving the heat

By Seth Kubersky

'CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular' at Universal Studios Florida

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget

By Seth Kubersky

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget

Steve-O promises 'flagrantly unacceptable' night at Orlando tour stop Sunday

By Zoey Thomas

Podcaster and 'Jackass' star Steve-O perforns at the Dr. Phil
More

July 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us