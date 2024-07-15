Universal Orlando wants fans to star in vlog-style series ‘The Fanny Pack’

click to enlarge
Photo via Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Orlando is in search of fans to star in The Fanny Pack
, a new YouTube vlogger-style series that prepares guests for a visit to the park.
The Fanny Pack
will feature a rotating cast of fans revealing what guests can experience at Universal Orlando through improvised segments and challenges.
To audition
, fans will be asked to submit a vlog-style tour of their favorite park location while answering questions about themselves and their passion for Universal Orlando. Experience vlogging is not required, but it is preferred. Fans auditioning must have experience in digital content creation or participation on social media and live in the Orlando area.
“The casting call is looking for authentic, witty, adventurous and outgoing personalities with a passion for theme parks, fandoms, thrill rides and pop culture,” Universal Orlando said in a release.
This series will be created by trip-planning group Discover Universal
, which also produces other programs such as Ride Guys
and Checked In
.
To audition for The Fanny Pack
series, fans can submit their videos to [email protected]
by July 29, 2024.
