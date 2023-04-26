Universal Orlando offers up deals and new benefits to annual passholders in May

Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando to offer more passholder perks
The annual passholder wars are heating up at local theme parks! In the wake of Disney World resuming sales of annual passes
, Universal Orlando has announced
limited-time discounts, deals and enticements to their
passholders in May.
Starting May 1, annual passholders can enter the park through an exclusive entrance at Universal's Islands of Adventure from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Passholders can also access exclusive dining areas and special menu items at park restaurants like Confisco Grille (wagyu beef sliders), Lombard’s Seafood Grille (shrimp and crab rangoon) and Finnegan's Bar and Grill (ale braised pork sandwich).
Passholders also get to kick back in the new lounge opening in Toon Lagoon in Universal's Islands of Adventure. And they can even grab a free Jurassic Park
magnet at Toon Lagoon or the Five and Dime at Universal Studios.
These exclusive deals and offerings run through the month of May.
