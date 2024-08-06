Universal Orlando celebrates back to school season with 'Back to Hogwarts' this fall

The event is on now through Sept. 1, offering students an authentic back-to-school experience at Hogwarts, where witches and wizards stroll the narrow confines of Diagon Alley.
The event will also feature special back-to-school bundles for purchase. The bundles will include a backpack, a house-themed journal and more essentials for school, in addition to a Hedwig owl plush.
Guests can embark on their journey from King’s Cross Station and Platform 9¾, then grab an exclusive themed iced biscuit from Honeydukes located in Hogsmeade or Sugarplum’s Sweet Shop at Diagon Alley. And don't forget to chase it down with a Butterbeer.
Tickets and annual passes are available for purchase online.
Location Details
