Universal Orlando celebrates back to school season with 'Back to Hogwarts' this fall

Back to the school of wizardry

By on Tue, Aug 6, 2024 at 4:17 pm

Universal Orlando celebrates back to school season with 'Back to Hogwarts' this fall
Photo via Universal Orlando
Are you a Hufflepuff or a Slytherin? Universal Orlando is inviting fans to parade around the park in their Hogwarts house’s uniform during its back-to-school event held at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The event is on now through Sept. 1, offering students an authentic back-to-school experience at Hogwarts, where witches and wizards stroll the narrow confines of Diagon Alley.

The event will also feature special back-to-school bundles for purchase. The bundles will include a backpack, a house-themed journal and more essentials for school, in addition to a Hedwig owl plush.

Guests can embark on their journey from King’s Cross Station and Platform 9¾, then grab an exclusive themed iced biscuit from Honeydukes located in Hogsmeade or Sugarplum’s Sweet Shop at Diagon Alley. And don't forget to chase it down with a Butterbeer.

Tickets and annual passes are available for purchase online.

Location Details

Universal Studios Florida

6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-363-8000

www.universalorlando.com

July 31, 2024

