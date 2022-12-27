Uncomfortable Brunch presents 'Happiness'

If you’re sick of feeling good after Sunday brunch, this series of film-focused forays into awkward feelings might be just what you need. Starting today, every second Sunday of the month at Will’s Pub will feature a nice meal accompanied by, as the organizers say, “an academically important but ridiculously uncomfortable art film that every film lover should watch, just doesn’t want to watch with a group.” For the inaugural event, they chose Todd Solondz’ 1998 cringe-fest, Happiness
. The ensemble “comedy,” featuring stand-out performances from Dylan Baker and Philip Seymour Hoffman, follows the lives of three sisters as they or those around them look for happiness in unconventional – and sometimes seriously fucked up – ways. The film was originally slapped with an NC-17 rating that doomed it at the box office, despite heaps of critical acclaim, mostly due to a subplot that deals with pedophilia rather than any graphic depic- tions of sex acts. That being said, trigger warnings aplenty. We’re really looking forward to the post-film discussion on the patio after everyone downs a bucket or two of mimosas or bloody marys along with their included-with-admission brunch.
11 a.m. Sunday | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $10