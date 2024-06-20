Tymisha Harris brings 'Josephine' to vivid life at the Dr. Phillips Center

This bio-musical production tells the tale of the iconic Josephine Baker, the first African American international megastar, through theater and dance — including her stints as a spy for the Allies in World War II and as a prominent civil rights activist — using Baker’s own journals as source material.
Josephine is an award-winning production, netting honorifics around the country, including Critics’ Choice Award in 2021 at Orlando Fringe and Outstanding Solo Performance at the San Diego Fringe Festival in 2016. Previously a choreographer and backup dancer for *NSYNC, as well as playing a role in the Bring It On movie series, lead Tymisha Harris truly owns this role.
Due to high demand, the Dr. Phillips Center has added a matinee show on Sunday.
Friday-Sunday, June 21-23, Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center, $40-$50.
Event Details
