Tymisha Harris brings 'Josephine' to vivid life at the Dr. Phillips Center

The 'Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play' marks a three-day run

By on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 9:18 am

click to enlarge Tymisha Harris brings 'Josephine' to life at the Dr. Phil - Photo by Lindsay Taylor
Photo by Lindsay Taylor
Tymisha Harris brings 'Josephine' to life at the Dr. Phil
A home-grown production returns to Orlando this weekend, when Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play graces the stage at the Pugh Theater.

This bio-musical production tells the tale of the iconic Josephine Baker, the first African American international megastar, through theater and dance — including her stints as a spy for the Allies in World War II and as a prominent civil rights activist — using Baker’s own journals as source material.

Josephine is an award-winning production, netting honorifics around the country, including Critics’ Choice Award in 2021 at Orlando Fringe and Outstanding Solo Performance at the San Diego Fringe Festival in 2016. Previously a choreographer and backup dancer for *NSYNC, as well as playing a role in the Bring It On movie series, lead Tymisha Harris truly owns this role.

Due to high demand, the Dr. Phillips Center has added a matinee show on Sunday.

Friday-Sunday, June 21-23, Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center, $40-$50.

Sarah Lynott

