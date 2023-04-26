Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Two powerhouse literary talents unite this weekend to talk superheroes, race and gender in Chesya Burke’s new book ‘Hero Me Not’

Mikki Kendall (‘Hood Feminism’) and Chesya Burke meet up at East End Market

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dr. Chesya Burke launches her new book 'Hero Me Not' this weeknd - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Dr. Chesya Burke launches her new book 'Hero Me Not' this weeknd

Two powerhouse thinkers unite Saturday as Mikki Kendall converses with Dr. Chesya Burke about Burke's latest book, Hero Me Not.

There is no denying the foothold comic books have on the American psyche; generations of artistic imagination and self-identity have been shaped by the exploits of the heroes/antiheroes on those brightly colored pages.

Hero Me Not focuses in on Storm, who embodies multiple contradictions — an X-Man who's a woman; a woman of African descent with black skin, but pale hair and blue eyes; a Black character whose actions and motivations have been shaped by white writers and artists over the decades.

Burke will discuss the intersections of race and gender and the coded messages within Storm's representation with Kendall, author of Hood Feminism and the recent graphic novel Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists, at this event hosted by Zeppelin Books, Orlando's newest independent bookstore.

Attendance is free, but RSVP is required.

6 p.m., Saturday, April 29, East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive, 321-236-3316, zeppelinbookstore.com, free but reservation required.

Event Details
"Hero Me Not" Book Launch

"Hero Me Not" Book Launch

Sat., April 29, 6 p.m.

East End Market 3201 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

Buy Tickets

free

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Super Gigantic Garage Sale has us seriously considering a drive to Ocala this weekend

By Reina Nieves

Super Gigantic Garage Sale happens in Ocala on Saturday

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

By Seth Kubersky

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

Orlando bookstores celebrate Independent Bookstore Day this weekend

By Reina Nieves

Orlando bookstores celebrate Independent Bookstore Day this weekend

Orlando Gay Chorus takes their BroadGAY Spectacular out for a local mini-tour in May

By Reina Nieves

Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY

Also in Arts + Culture

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

By Seth Kubersky

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

Free Will Astrology: Libras need to get pushy this week

By Rob Brezsny

Get pushy.

Game Changer Wrestling and Mayhem on Mills make for a big weekend of Orlando pro-wrestling

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills' Sawyer Wreck wrestles on Sunday

Free Will Astrology: ‘What humble influence might be ready for evocative consideration and inspirational use?’

By Rob Brezsny

"Shoes," Vincent van Gogh
More

Digital Issue

April 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us