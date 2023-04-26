Two powerhouse literary talents unite this weekend to talk superheroes, race and gender in Chesya Burke’s new book ‘Hero Me Not’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Dr. Chesya Burke launches her new book 'Hero Me Not' this weeknd

Two powerhouse thinkers unite Saturday as Mikki Kendall converses with Dr. Chesya Burke about Burke's latest book, Hero Me Not.



There is no denying the foothold comic books have on the American psyche; generations of artistic imagination and self-identity have been shaped by the exploits of the heroes/antiheroes on those brightly colored pages.



Hero Me Not focuses in on Storm, who embodies multiple contradictions — an X-Man who's a woman; a woman of African descent with black skin, but pale hair and blue eyes; a Black character whose actions and motivations have been shaped by white writers and artists over the decades.



Burke will discuss the intersections of race and gender and the coded messages within Storm's representation with Kendall, author of Hood Feminism and the recent graphic novel Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists, at this event hosted by Zeppelin Books, Orlando's newest independent bookstore.



Attendance is free, but RSVP is required.

6 p.m., Saturday, April 29, East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive, 321-236-3316, zeppelinbookstore.com, free but reservation required.



