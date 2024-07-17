Tracy Morgan returns to Orlando for a weekend stand-up run

Aside from Morgan's return to the road doing stand-up around the country, he'll also be return to the television airwaves with an upcoming starring role in Paramount+ comedy Crutch, a spinoff of the Cedric the Entertainer vehicle The Neighborhood.
Tracy Morgan headlines the Funny Bone Comedy Club on Friday-Saturday, July 19-20, with sets at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. each night. What tickets remain can be snapped up from the club directly.
