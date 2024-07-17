Tracy Morgan returns to Orlando for a weekend stand-up run

Morgan will impregnate the Funny Bone Friday and Saturday

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 4:02 pm

click to enlarge Tracy Morgan returns to Orlando for some stand-up - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Tracy Morgan returns to Orlando for some stand-up
Comedian, SNL alum and TV/movie star Tracy Morgan is returning to Orlando for some stand-up dates this weekend.

Aside from Morgan's return to the road doing stand-up around the country, he'll also be return to the television airwaves with an upcoming starring role in Paramount+ comedy Crutch, a spinoff of the Cedric the Entertainer vehicle The Neighborhood.

Tracy Morgan headlines the Funny Bone Comedy Club on Friday-Saturday, July 19-20, with sets at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. each night. What tickets remain can be snapped up from the club directly.

Event Details
Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan

Fri., July 19, 6 & 9 p.m. and Sat., July 20, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Funny Bone Comedy Club 9101 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$48-$78
Location Details

Funny Bone Comedy Club

9101 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-480-5233

orlando.funnybone.com


Matthew Moyer

July 17, 2024

