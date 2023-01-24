Touring production of hit musical 'Wicked' opens at the Dr. Phillips Center this week

click to enlarge Photo by Joan Marcus 'Wicked' opens at the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday

The Dr. Phillips Center becomes a gateway to the Emerald City asarrives in the City Beautiful on Wednesday.The hit musical delves into the backstory of iconic screen villain the Wicked Witch of the West, and how she may not be as evil as we were led to believe incontinues a seemingly eternal run on Broadway, where it will celebrate its 20th anniversary in October, even as many other long-lasting shows take their final curtain calls.This touring production of, part of the Dr. Phillips Center’s AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando season, takes audiences on a journey through the ups and downs of an unlikely friendship between witches Elphaba and Glinda, played by Lissa DeGuzman and Jennafer Newberry respectively.You’ll never see Dorothy and co. the same way again.runs through through Feb. 12.