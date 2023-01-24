Touring production of hit musical 'Wicked' opens at the Dr. Phillips Center this week

By on Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 11:51 am

click to enlarge 'Wicked' opens at the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday - Photo by Joan Marcus
Photo by Joan Marcus
'Wicked' opens at the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday

The Dr. Phillips Center becomes a gateway to the Emerald City as Wicked arrives in the City Beautiful on Wednesday.

The hit musical delves into the backstory of iconic screen villain the Wicked Witch of the West, and how she may not be as evil as we were led to believe in The Wizard of Oz.

Wicked continues a seemingly eternal run on Broadway, where it will celebrate its 20th anniversary in October, even as many other long-lasting shows take their final curtain calls.

This touring production of Wicked, part of the Dr. Phillips Center’s AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando season, takes audiences on a journey through the ups and downs of an unlikely friendship between witches Elphaba and Glinda, played by Lissa DeGuzman and Jennafer Newberry respectively.

You’ll never see Dorothy and co. the same way again.

Wicked runs through through Feb. 12.

Event Details
"Wicked"

"Wicked"

Wed., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Thu., Jan. 26, 1 & 8 p.m., Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., Sat., Jan. 28, 2 & 8 p.m., Sun., Jan. 29, 1 & 6:30 p.m., Tue., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., Sat., Feb. 4, 2 & 8 p.m., Sun., Feb. 5, 1 & 6:30 p.m., Tue., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., Wed., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., Sat., Feb. 11, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 12, 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$189-$712

