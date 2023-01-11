Touring belly dance troupe Disco Iskandar perform at Orlando's Stardust Video next week

There is just so far that some dudes and guitars can take you. Belly dancers, however, are an entirely different matter. In fact, belly dancing is a grand and ancient form that melds body and music into an intoxicating singularity thaaat … sorry, just got mesmerized there with the mere thought of it.
Anyway, Disco Iskandar is a nationally touring belly dance company based in L.A. and Austin.
This, however, will be a special homecoming show for director and erstwhile Floridian Veronica Lynn. Go be entranced by a full-company production filled with costumes and, yes, them moves.
(7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, Stardust Video & Coffee, $15)