Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce

Tampa's best couple is no more.
After months of rumor and speculation regarding a pending divorce between Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, the 7x Super Bowl champ has confirmed that the relationship has ended.
This morning, Brady released a statement via Instagram stating that the couple has "finalized" their divorce and that the split was "amicable."
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady in the statement. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.
Brady added that the decision to pursue a divorce has been "painful and difficult," and came after "much consideration."
Tom Brady announces that he and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce pic.twitter.com/lZktvTjHCD— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2022
"However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written, " Brady added. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."
Bündchen also released a statement on Friday via Instagram, saying the couple has "grown apart," and that she wishes "the best for Tom always."
According to TMZ, which first broke this story, Bündchen filed the divorce documents in Florida Friday morning, and "Tom is not contesting the divorce."
The couple didn't specify exactly why they chose to file for divorce. Though Bündchen has a been vocal supporter of Brady's football career, she did publicly state that she was worried about his health and wanted him to retire last season.
Of course, Tom did retire for 40 days, only to famously "unretire" and join a current Bucs roster that's now 3-5.
The couple first began dating back in 2006, and were married in 2009.
