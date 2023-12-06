'Tis the SEAson for the Winter Park Christmas Cruise starting Wednesday

Yes, we know Winter Park's lakes are fresh water

By on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 2:02 pm

click to enlarge The Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise is back for another year - Original Orlando Tours
Original Orlando Tours
The Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise is back for another year

Water you doing this holiday season? 

If a festive boating trip is mentioned in your letter to Santa, you’re in luck. Original Orlando Tours has brought back their “Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise” to give passengers a very Floridian spin on the sleigh ride. 

The 90-minute tour departs from the Lake Osceola dock at 312 E. Morse Ave. and takes passengers all along Winter Park’s chain of lakes. 

"There is nothing like the peacefulness of sailing under starlit skies while listening to carols and tasting Christmas treats as you see the festive lights along the Winter Park chain of lakes,” said Rich Bradley, Original Orlando Tours President and CEO, in a press statement.

The cruise will set sail on Wednesday, Dec. 6; Friday, Dec. 15; Sunday, Dec. 17; Wednesday, Dec. 20, and Thursday, Dec. 21. 

Tickets to cruise through the waterways of Winter Park are $32 per person and can be purchased through Original Orlando Tours.

