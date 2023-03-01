Thundering Spirit Family Pow Wow returns to Mount Dora this weekend

Photo courtesy Thundering Spirit/Facebook Thundering Spirit Family Pow Wow is a great way to spend your weekend

Dancing to the beat of their own drums, the Thundering Spirit Family Pow Wow is back in Mount Dora.This three-day festival promises traditional Native American cultural experiences including crafts, foods, games, dancing and lots of music.Featured performers for this event include violinist and storyteller Arvel Bird, flutist Jack Holland, hoop dancer Lowery Begay, and Aztec dance group Tloke Nahuanke. Intricate and unique wares will be on offer from local artisans, including custom sashes, jewelry, musical instruments and clothing.Camping options are available.