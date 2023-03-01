Thundering Spirit Family Pow Wow returns to Mount Dora this weekend

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 12:10 pm

Thundering Spirit Family Pow Wow is a great way to spend your weekend
Photo courtesy Thundering Spirit/Facebook
Thundering Spirit Family Pow Wow is a great way to spend your weekend

Dancing to the beat of their own drums, the Thundering Spirit Family Pow Wow is back in Mount Dora.

This three-day festival promises traditional Native American cultural experiences including crafts, foods, games, dancing and lots of music.

Featured performers for this event include violinist and storyteller Arvel Bird, flutist Jack Holland, hoop dancer Lowery Begay, and Aztec dance group Tloke Nahuanke. Intricate and unique wares will be on offer from local artisans, including custom sashes, jewelry, musical instruments and clothing.

Camping options are available.

March 3-5, Renningers Florida Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora, thunderingspiritfamily.com, $10-$15.

Event Details
Thundering Spirit Family Pow Wow

Thundering Spirit Family Pow Wow

Fri., March 3, 9 a.m., Sat., March 4, 9 a.m. and Sun., March 5, 9 a.m.

Renningers Florida Twin Markets 20651 US-441, Mount Dora West


