Thornton Park's annual Halloween Block Party promises a hair-raising rager

Thornton Park will definitely go bump in the night

Fri, Oct 27, 2023

Thornton Park's Halloween Block Party is back this weekend
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Thornton Park's Halloween Block Party is back this weekend

The time has come for a scary good party on a Saturday night!

Thornton Park District has conjured up its Halloween Block Party for a 10th year. On Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.,  a few blocks of Washington Street will shapeshift from a bucolic historic neighborhood into a hair-raising rager.

TPD 10th Annual Halloween Block Party

TPD 10th Annual Halloween Block Party

Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m.

Burton's Thornton Park 801 E. Washington St., Orlando Downtown

The ticketed event is exclusive to guys and ghouls 21+ with valid IDs and features DJ sets, multiple full-liquor outdoor bars, costume contests with prizes, and Cirque du Soleil-themed performers.

MC'ed by DJ Nailz, the Halloween Block Party costume contest's prizes include cash  and bottles of Tito’s. The event is rain or shine and includes drink specials from the sponsors of the night: Tito’s, Modelo, Jagermeister and Teremana Tequila.

The one-night-only community party isn’t without good cause, as a portion of the ticket sales will go directly to the Florida Theatrical Association. To purchase tickets to the 10th Annual Halloween Block Party, lurk over to Eventbite.
