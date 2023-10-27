Thornton Park's annual Halloween Block Party promises a hair-raising rager

The time has come for a scary good party on a Saturday night!
Thornton Park District has conjured up its Halloween Block Party for a 10th year. On Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8 p.m.-2 a.m., a few blocks of Washington Street will shapeshift from a bucolic historic neighborhood into a hair-raising rager.
Event Details
The ticketed event is exclusive to guys and ghouls 21+ with valid IDs and features DJ sets, multiple full-liquor outdoor bars, costume contests with prizes, and Cirque du Soleil-themed performers.
MC'ed by DJ Nailz, the Halloween Block Party costume contest's prizes include cash and bottles of Tito’s. The event is rain or shine and includes drink specials from the sponsors of the night: Tito’s, Modelo, Jagermeister and Teremana Tequila.The one-night-only community party isn’t without good cause, as a portion of the ticket sales will go directly to the Florida Theatrical Association. To purchase tickets to the 10th Annual Halloween Block Party, lurk over to Eventbite.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed