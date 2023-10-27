Thornton Park's annual Halloween Block Party promises a hair-raising rager

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman Thornton Park's Halloween Block Party is back this weekend

The time has come for a scary good party on a Saturday night!



Thornton Park District has conjured up its Halloween Block Party for a 10th year. On Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8 p.m.-2 a.m., a few blocks of Washington Street will shapeshift from a bucolic historic neighborhood into a hair-raising rager.

The ticketed event is exclusive to guys and ghouls 21+ with valid IDs and features DJ sets, multiple full-liquor outdoor bars, costume contests with prizes, and Cirque du Soleil-themed performers.

MC'ed by DJ Nailz, the Halloween Block Party costume contest's prizes include cash and bottles of Tito’s. The event is rain or shine and includes drink specials from the sponsors of the night: Tito’s, Modelo, Jagermeister and Teremana Tequila.