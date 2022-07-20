VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Things to do this weekend: Keith Sweat Birthday Celebration, Grupo Niche, Silvestre Dangond, Expert Timing, Hulder

By , , and on Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 4:50 am

Hulder
Hulder Photo by Liana Rakijian

Our picks of the best stuff to do this week.

Wednesday, July 20

Hulder
Black metal has proven to be a surprisingly nimble style of music, deftly avoiding any of several aesthetic and ideological dead ends. Indeed, there is a consistent flood of new, intriguing takes on the black metal template as the corpse-paint is taken up by legions of young enthusiasts. One-woman U.S. black metal powerhouse Hulder is a leading light amongst this horde. After a string of highly coveted and lauded limited-release cassette demos, the project of Marliese Beeuwsaert hit the underground big time with last year’s Godslastering album on Iron Bonehead and the more recent The Eternal Fanfare on 20 Buck Spin. Both are stellar records of raw, cold, classic black metal not in the least concerned with mass accessibility, but with an instinctive knack for compelling riffs and song structure. Now Hulder is on her first U.S. tour with a full band, and expectations are very, very high. But then again, she’s got Satan on her side, so no sweat. Touring support comes from Skeleton. — Matthew Moyer

Event Details
Hulder, Skeleton

Hulder, Skeleton

Wed., July 20, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15-$20

Thursday-Friday, July 21-22

Silvestre Dangond
Before capturing the crown as the king of vallenato (a popular style of Colombian folk music), singer Silvestre Dangond spent a lifetime honing his musical craft. Born into a musical family, Dangond was signed to Sony and recording his first album, Tanto Para Ti, barely out of high school. Dangond teamed with Juancho De La Espriella for 2005’s Ponte a la Moda, a hit with Latin music fans worldwide. After the duo went their separate ways, Dangond’s 2014 solo effort, Sigo Invicto, cemented him as a star on his own and earned him five Grammy noms. Dangond found a newer, younger audience through collaborations with big reggaeton names like Nicky Jam and Maluma in the late 2010s. But despite these crossovers, Dangond is steadfast in his love of the vallenato sound. As if to drive the point home, Dangond’s latest single, “Un Motivo Especial,” is an affectionate reworking of an old vallenato number by Dangond’s mentor, Diomedes Diaz. Dangond starts his headlining U.S. tour right here in Orlando, with a second show added due to demand.  — Maitane Orue

Event Details
Silvestre Dangond

Silvestre Dangond

Thu., July 21, 8 p.m. and Fri., July 22, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$78-$248

Friday, July 22

Expert Timing
The end of times may be near, but punk is alive and well in the City Beautiful. The minds behind the Pulp Fest have teamed up with Foundation, culminating in a killer lineup of bands taking the Social stage. Orlando’s bubblegum-grunge outfit Expert Timing headline the night. They’re a tender warrior band, taking on tough topics with warmth, but always ready to throw a punch when necessary. Joining them are the very relatably named Dead Selves from Atlanta. The band’s recent single, “Leather Teeth,” is a simultaneously haunting and groovy slice of grandiose emo. And then there’s Orlando’s Palm Tree Square and Default Friends, more than worth opening an ear to. Support your local punk scene like it supports you.  — Ida V. Eskamani

Event Details
Expert Timing, Dead Selves, Palm Tree Square, Default Friends

Expert Timing, Dead Selves, Palm Tree Square, Default Friends

Fri., July 22, 5 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$12

Keith Sweat
If you want to wish the singer who gave us immortal late-20th-century R&B singles like “I’ll Give All My Love to You” and “Make It Last Forever” a happy rotation around the sun — and why wouldn’t you? — add this upcoming Keith Sweat birthday event to your week’s calendar. Sweat will be the guest of honor and headliner at an “R&B Music Experience — Keith Sweat Birthday Celebration” concert with a stacked lineup of famous friends. The New Jack Swing innovator and hitmaker has been releasing a steady stream of romantic R&B anthems since the early ’80s through to the present day. Joining Sweat on stage that night will be Tevin Campbell, Monica, Tamar Braxton, 112, Ginuwine and Silk. It’s like a living snapshot of the singles chart in the early 1990s, or a mixtape to die for.  — MM

Event Details
Keith Sweat, Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, 112, Silk

Keith Sweat, Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, 112, Silk

Fri., July 22, 8 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$65-$175

Sunday, July 24

Grupo Niche
Get out your dancing shoes because straight out of Cali — Colombia’s capital of salsa — comes the legendary Grupo Niche, performing at SeaWorld as part of the park’s Electric Ocean Concert Series. This seminal salsa band formed back in the 1980s, and since then, they’ve enjoyed acclaim throughout Latin America. Grupo Niche’s live outings are dubbed “The Salsa Experience,” and it’s not empty hyperbole. Are you ready to dance all night? Grupo Niche have energetic anthems like “Una Aventura” and “Cali Pachanguero” ready for you. If you’re in a romantic mood, ballads like “Gotas de Lluvia” or “Busca por Dentro” are perfect for the slow-dancing lovebirds. The Electric Ocean Concert Series continues through Aug. 7.  — Nicolle Osorio

Event Details
Grupo Niche

Grupo Niche

Sun., July 24, 4 & 7 p.m.

SeaWorld Nautilus Theater 7007 Sea World Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$55-$224.99

About The Authors

Ida V. Eskamani

More

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram
Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram
Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram
Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot

Trending

Orlando City to host English Premier League side Arsenal in a friendly this Wednesday

By Nicolle Osorio

Orlando City to host English Premier League side Arsenal in a friendly this Wednesday

Orlando's Renaissance Theatre Co. presents their immersive, experiential take on a Harlem jazz club of the 1920s

By Seth Kubersky

"Lenox Avenue" is a fictitious Harlem Renaissance-era speakeasy

Things to do this weekend in Orlando: GZA, Brian McKnight 4, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Sad Summer Festival

By Orlando Weekly Editors

GZA

Things to do this week: Animal Collective, NKOTB, Celeste Barber, Bastille Bash, RPDR Werq the World Tour

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Animal Collective

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando's Renaissance Theatre Co. presents their immersive, experiential take on a Harlem jazz club of the 1920s

By Seth Kubersky

"Lenox Avenue" is a fictitious Harlem Renaissance-era speakeasy

Orlando City to host English Premier League side Arsenal in a friendly this Wednesday

By Nicolle Osorio

Orlando City to host English Premier League side Arsenal in a friendly this Wednesday

Heroes and monsters: Orlando Museum of Art has a lot of cleanup ahead after the collapse of the Basquiat scam

By Alex Galbraith, Matthew Moyer and Jessica Bryce Young

"He didn't."

Wave of resignations among creative staff at Garden Theatre raises questions about leadership

By Seth Kubersky

Wave of resignations among creative staff at Garden Theatre raises questions about leadership
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us