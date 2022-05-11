Things to do in Orlando, May 11-17: John Mulaney, Wanda Sykes, Impact Wrestling, Gatorpalooza and more

Our selections of the best stuff to do and see this week.

Thursday, May 12

John Mulaney

Comedian Mulaney headlines the Addition Financial Arena as part of his "From Scratch" stand-up tour. Mulaney reportedly gets pretty personal during these shows, talking openly about his time in rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse and his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler earlier this year. And call us wacky, but we'd expect that there will be a fair amount of material about Mulaney's newborn son — that was fast! — and the resulting foibles of fatherhood. Let's get real. 8 p.m., Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $84-$139

Thursday, May 12

Wanda Sykes

Do we feel like laughing this week? The jury is out on that one. But do we need to laugh this week? Decidedly yes. Enter Wanda Sykes. The comedian, actress — currently featuring in the Netflix series The Upshaws — and Oscars presenter (not to go overboard on the parentheticals, but remember when the "slap" was the big national outrage? Good times) is spending a couple of days in Florida doing some stand-up, and the Dr. Phil is the beneficiary. Sykes just headlined the Netflix Is a Joke Fest, so her comic chops are fearsomely honed, and we're sure that Florida (sigh) will give the outspoken comic plenty of joke fodder. Brace yourself. 8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39.50-$79.50

Friday, May 13

Freaky Fridays: The F13th Fan Film Mixtape

Say what you will about the democratizing aspects of digital media — to us the VHS "revolution" of the 1980s seemed a lot more immediate and seismic. When everyday people were able to afford video cameras and VCRs, a whole new generation of filmmakers was unleashed. This Friday the 13th edition of Enzian's "Freaky Fridays" commemorates that with a film that affectionately compiles a wealth of scrappy fan-made "tributes" to iconic horror franchise Friday the 13th and main murderer Jason Voorhees. Sure, the quality may be all over the place, but we get the creeping feeling that any one of these short gems will be way more fun than the leaden fare at your local multiplex. 11:59 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $10

Friday, May 13

Haunted Waterhouse: A Ghost Tour

Look, we're halfway to Halloween, it's time to get goddamn serious here. What's that, you want a local historical angle alongside your shudders and scares? Fine. This "ghost tour" promises a thorough investigation of the Waterhouse Residence — aka "the most haunted house in Central Florida," notable for spectral voices and moving furniture — alongside seasoned paranormal investigators. And in the end, if you're lucky enough to escape with your life, you will have learned a lil' something about the history of the Victorian manse as well. 6:30 p.m., Waterhouse Residence Museum, 820 Lake Lily Drive, Maitland, eventbrite.com, $40

Friday-Saturday, May 13-14

Impact Wrestling

Perceived as the bronze medalist behind WWE and AEW in the professional wrestling "wars," Impact Wrestling is experiencing a bit of a purple patch at present. The roster is, objectively, stacked with younger top-level workers and familiar faces to committed students of pro-graps. New champion Josh Alexander is a goddamned monster, Matt Cardona is on some insane bro-performance artist tip, and Taya Valkyrie is money wherever she goes. And Impact enjoys all the fringe roster benefits of partnerships with New Japan and Mexico's AAA. Impact is in town for two nights of "Citrus Brawl" television tapings and the unveiling of a new T-shirt in partnership with Orlando's LGBTQ+ Center — don't miss it. 7 p.m., Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, ohpark.com, $35-$150

Saturday-Sunday, May 14-15

Gatorpalooza

Deep in the heart of Florida (and the heart of alligator mating season, eek), homegrown local attraction Gatorland brings back their Gatorpalooza bash for a triumphal return. On top of live music, games and giveaways, the park is also hosting markets and food vendors. And if that's not enough, there's the second annual Florida Man Challenge. The event lives up to its name by being brazenly just-the-right-side of dumb: The triathlon-style event has competitors run through a gator-infested swamp to make it to the finish line. Bring it. All of it. Gatorland, 14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail, gatorland.com, $32.99