Things to do in Orlando June 15-21: Denzel Curry, Black Wall Street Juneteenth Block Party, Spooky Empire + more

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Wednesday, June 15

Come As You Are

Comedians and musicians come together to benefit the Zebra Coalition this week. The locally based nonprofit helps area LGBTQ+ youth with services such as counseling and housing support. The host for the night is Kevin Tibbert, with Dean Napolitano as the headliner. Napolitano has starred in movies like Amy's Wives and Transformers. The show includes comedians Lesley Jo, Rob Smiles, Blake Butler and more. Also performing are Orlando musicians Addison Muma and Sean Shakespeare. 7 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $15 . — Maitane Orue

UPDATE: This event was canceled Monday night, after our issue went to press.

Thursday, June 16

Cheer Live

Netflix show Cheer tumbles out of your television and on to the IRL stage in Orlando, as part of a national tour. "Cheer Live" brings out stars from the Netflix series — including Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer — along with squads from Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College and an appearance from National Champion cheerleading coach and author Monica Aldama. "I'm so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour," said Simianer in a press statement. "We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — it's going to be so fun!" 7:30 p.m., Addition Financial Arena, 12777 Gemini Blvd. N., additionfiarena.com, $21-$26. — Matthew Moyer

Friday, June 17

Please Understand

Please understand that "Please Understand" is less a formal "concert" than it is talented young producers, beat-makers and musicians trying out new material, riffing off favorite songs and improvising on the fly — not that it's any less fun or engaging. This monthly residency at the Nook on Robinson is an incubator/salon for rising young talent from the hip-hop, electronic and experimental scenes doing freeform sets with accompanying projections. The atmosphere is crucially collegial rather than competitive, and things are loose and wild. This month features Deek Beats, Huloq, Bacon Grease and Psychic Fiction. Step to this. 9 p.m., The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St., free. — MM

Friday-Sunday, June 17-19

Spooky Empire

Locally grown horror con Spooky Empire returns for a ... spitballing here ... Halfway to Halloween Edition? Whatever it is, the lineup is satisfyingly scary, daring and deep-cut eclectic for fans of the darker side of pop culture. How eclectic? Clint goddamn Howard — you know him from his cameos in brother Ron's films like Apollo 13, but we know him from the seminal 1995 flick Ice Cream Man — is one of the headliners. Joining Howard in dispensing frights are "Jasons" Kane Hodder and Warrington Gillette — from Friday the 13th II (and a number of his prey from that flick); monsters from Monster Squad; Butch Patrick from The Munsters; and sundry wrestlers from WWE and AEW, including sentimental fave Scott "Scotty 2 Hotty" Garland. Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive, spookyempire.com, $40-$250. — MM

Saturday, June 18

Black Wall Street Juneteenth Block Party

This Ain't That collaborates with Black Friday Orlando to celebrate Juneteenth in style. During the day there are a bunch of vendors lined up plus DJs, guest hosts, a kids zone and food trucks. The night comes alive with even more music: a mix of Afrobeat, hip-hop and more. This is a tribute to the spirt of Black Wall Street with about 50 Black small businesses and four clubs. Vendors will be providing all manner of goods like self-care items and clothing. 1 p.m., Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets, eventbrite.com, free-$40. — MO

Tuesday, June 21

Denzel Curry

Miami Gardens native Denzel Curry presents live his powerful, emotional LP Melt My Eyez See Your Future — one filled with captivating tracks, brutally honest lyrics and guest spots from Rico Nasty, T-Pain and 6LACK — center stage at his MELT MY EYEZ tour. Curry is accompanied on this tour by up-and-coming rappers Redveil, Skiifall and Playthatboizay. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $35. — Lynnette Cantos