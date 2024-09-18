Things to do in Orlando: Gary Gulman, 'Design for Democracy,' Orlando Literary Expo, Redlight Redlight Oktoberfest and more

Comedy, festivals and events around town Sept. 18-24

By and on Wed, Sep 18, 2024 at 1:00 am

Stand-up comedian Gary Gulman at the Dr. Phillips Center's Pugh Theater, Wednesday-Thursday
Stand-up comedian Gary Gulman at the Dr. Phillips Center's Pugh Theater, Wednesday-Thursday courtesy photo

Gary Gulman 7 pm Wednesday-Thursday; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50; drphillipscenter.org.

Get Out the Vote: Design for Democracy An exclusive micro-art exhibition features thought-provoking posters from across the United States, aimed at inspiring all eligible voters to participate in their civic duty. Part of Global Peace Film Fest. Thursday; CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; peacefilmfest.org.

"Get Out the Vote: Design for Democracy" Thursday at CityArts - art by Soonduk Krebs, AIGA Philadelphia
art by Soonduk Krebs, AIGA Philadelphia
"Get Out the Vote: Design for Democracy" Thursday at CityArts

Girl From the North Country Reimagines 20 legendary Bob Dylan songs, including "Forever Young," "All Along the Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming" and "Like a Rolling Stone." 7:30 pm Tuesday; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Global Peace Film Festival Promote peace and environmentalism through the medium of film. Various times Wednesday-Sunday; various locations; $10-$150; peacefilmfest.org.

The Holocaust by Bullets Uncovering the step-by-step nature of the crimes committed against Jews and Roma by the Nazi mobile killing units. 6:30 pm Thursday; Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center, 851 N. Maitland Ave., Maitland; free; 407-628-0555.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday's last performances, given four months before her death. Thursday-Monday; Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford; $25-$39; 407-548-6285; theaterwestend.com.

Mo Amer Various times Friday-Saturday; Funny Bone Comedy Club, 9101 International Drive; $37-$85; 407-480-5233; orlando.funnybone.com.

My Brother, My Brother and Me 7:30 pm Saturday; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $45; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Nosferatu Inspired by vampire lore from famous literature such as Bram Stoker's "Dracula" and TV and film such as "Interview With a Vampire" and even "Twilight," "Buffy," and "True Blood," Nosferatu is a one-of-a-kind experience where audiences move from space to space to delight in a surprising and elevated artistic experience. 7 pm Friday-Saturday; Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St.; $10-$250; rentheatre.com.

The Odd Ball Conjuring up the spirits of classic horror-hosts like Elvira and Dr. Paul Bearer when they reigned anarchically on the late-night airwaves, Davi Oddity and their terrifying troupe present a very queer, very haunted and very horny variety show. 2:30 pm Saturday & 6 pm Sunday; Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St.; $15; 407-436-7800; orlandofringe.org.

Oktoberfest Family-friendly event featuring beer, food and music. Noon Saturday, noon; Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive; 407-893-9832; instagram.com/redlightredlight.

Orlando Literary Expo Connect in person with Orlando-area literary organizations. Learn what they do, the resources available to local writers and how you can get more involved in our local literary community. 2 pm Sunday; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; attend.ocls.info.

Orlando Out Fest A curated festival produced by Orlando Fringe, celebrating exclusively LGBTQIA stories, artists, and history. An unforgettable experience celebrating creativity and diversity. Friday-Sunday; Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St.; $15; 407-436-7800; orlandofringe.org.

Push: J. Grant Brittain '80s Skateboarding Photography This iconic photographer has mentored dozens of budding photographers and is revered by skateboarders around the world. Opens Saturday; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $20; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Raices A mesmerizing show that merges flamenco dance from Spain with native Latin American dances, creating a vibrant tapestry of colors, rhythms and traditions. 2 & 6 pm Sunday; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $50-$70; drphillipscenter.org.

Sally Michel: Abstracting Tonalism The first museum retrospective in over 20 years of Sally Michel's Modernist landscapes and figurations from the 1930s-1990s, long overlooked in traditional art historical discourse. Opens Friday; Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St.; $10; 407-246-4278; mennellomuseum.org.

Torn Apart: Punk + New Wave Graphics, Fashion and Culture, 1976-86 The exhibition includes iconic works by Jamie Reid (Sex Pistols), Peter Saville (New Order/Joy Division), Raymond Pettibon (Black Flag), and Barney Bubbles (Elvis Costello). Opens Saturday; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $20; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Uptown Vibes: Food Truck Extravaganza A night of music, food, specialty vendors, and yard games. 6 pm Friday; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8180; altamonte.org.

Virgo Party Jamming house vibes provided by Jose Guerrero, drink specials all night. 7 pm Saturday; The Arena Art Bar, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; 407-440-2288.

Whiskey Business Taste 75-plus whiskeys, spirits and cocktails. Plus craft beer, wine and bites from top Orlando restaurants! Live music, performances, local vendors will round out the evening for an unforgettable experience. 7 pm Friday; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $55-$85; 407-228-1220; whiskeybusinessorlando.com.


