Things to do in Orlando, April 6-12: Justin Bieber, Jerry Cantrell, Demetri Martin, K.Flay

click to enlarge image courtesy of the artist K.Flay, Thursday at the Beacham

Our selections of the best things to do this week.

Wednesday, April 6

Drug Church

Hardcore iconoclasts Drug Church come to town behind their boundary-smashing new album Hygiene. Word is that the band (and audiences) are going hard, so be prepared for some exuberance. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $18-$20

April 6-12

Orlando Taco Week

All the $5 tacos you can handle from a variety of Orlando restaurants! Participants include Tako Cheena, MX Taco and more. Make sure you get your passport stamped when visiting restaurants to win prizes. Continues through April 20. Multiple locations, orlandotacoweek.com

UCF Celebrates the Arts

Take your pick of a jam-packed schedule filled with performances ranging from chamber ensembles to jazz big bands, spoken word, opera, theater, film, a live graffiti competition and Shrek: The Musical. Continues through April 16. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., arts.cah.ucf.edu, free-$60

Thursday, April 7

Jimmie Vaughan & Samantha Fish

Two generations of electric-guitar virtuosity collide when blues legend Jimmie Vaughan and fast-rising axe-slinger Samantha Fish go head-to-head. Expect that elusive mix of technical acumen and grit. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $46.50-$58.50

K.Flay

Adventurous new pop voice K.Flay brings her "Voices in My Head" tour to the City Beautiful. The artist has seemingly done it all in a very short period of time: netted Grammy noms, toured with Imagine Dragons and collaborated with Tom Morello. And as we type these very words, news just broke that her "High Enough" single has just gone platinum. So if you want to see K.Flay in a smaller room, this is probably your last best bet. 7 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $22.50

Friday, April 8

Apocalyptica

Finnish "metal cello" ensemble heads to the Milk District as part of a run of rescheduled dates. The show's mostly sold out because the group's interpretations of Metallica songs (... Plays Metallica With Four Cellos) has really captured heavy music fans' attention, and their popularity has only snowballed from there. 8 p.m., Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $53-$92

Demetri Martin

Comedian, author and torchbearer for the shoegazer haircut Martin pilots his leftfield stand-up tour dubbed "I Feel Funny" (which just made us briefly chuckle, so mission accomplished already) to town. Expect rapid-fire surrealism. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $33-$43

Marco Antonio Solís

For more than 40 years, Mexican singer and icon Solís has been making 'em swoon in the seats with his heart-bursting ballads. Solís has touched on practically every genre associated with his native country over the years, from mariachi to cumbia to bachata. Newest album Màs De Mis Recuerdos reconfigures some of his greatest hits for a younger audience. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $36-$946

Friday-Saturday, April 8-April 9

Month of Jazz

Timucua Arts Foundation winds down their "Month of Jazz" performance series this week with eclectic performances lined up to suit all tastes on the spectrum of jazz music. This week's concerts feature Michael Feinberg (April 8-9) and then — to give you some advance heads-up — Ulysses Owens Jr.'s Generation Y on April 13. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, prices vary per event

Sunday, April 10

Dirty Honey, Mammoth WVH

Are you ready to rock? Regardless of your energy levels, these two fresh faces in the rock scene are — a fact on ample display as part of their co-headlining "Young Guns" tour. If you need a little more incentive, the "WVH" side of the Mammoth WVH equation is none other than rock scion Wolfgang Van Halen. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $25.50-$57.50 UPDATED: Mammoth WVH dropped off the tour due to COVID effective Wednesday morning.

KEM & Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds

The "Full Circle" tour pairs the 1980s R&B hitmaker dubbed "Babyface" ("Every Time I Close My Eyes") with younger breakout KEM. The tour is named after KEM's newest EP, which boasts a collab with Rick Ross. And the whole affair is hosted by comedian and The View alum Sherri Shepherd. That's a lot of heat for a Sunday night. 7:30 p.m., Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $45-$85

Monday, April 11

Justin Bieber

Hold tight, Beliebers, your moment is nigh. Bieber is touring behind latest album Justice, which came out in March of 2021 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Support comes from Jaden, Téo and Eddie Benjamin. 7:30 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $89-$1,549

Monday-Tuesday, April 11-12

Navalny

Documentary-as-whodunit chronicles — and cracks — the case of the attempted assassination-by-poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and his resolute return to Russia. Various theaters, fathomevents.com, prices vary

Tuesday, April 12

Jerry Cantrell

Solo artist and founding member of grunge-adjacent rock deities Alice in Chains is out on tour supporting newest album Brighten. Cantrell is no mere sideman; the guitarist and singer has a mean songwriting streak, from early AIC anthems like "Rooster" through to his solo catalog. 8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $42.50 n