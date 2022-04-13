Things to do in Orlando, April 13-19: Clairo, Florida Groves Fest, Ashanti + Keyshia Cole, Winter Park Wine + Dine

Wednesday, April 13

Daughter Isotope

Multimedia poetry and electronic experimental sounds collide at this event. Featuring readings from Vidhu Aggarwal, Fatima Sani, Liam King (and more) with Pressurewave's Jared Silvia layering synth washes and glitches over the whole affair. 6:30 p.m., Rollins Museum of Art, Rollins College 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free



Ulysses Owens Jr.'s Generation Y

The Timucua Arts Foundation's Month of Jazz performance series ends with this powerhouse closing performance from cred-heavy drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. and his Generation Y ensemble of Juilliard students. Come hear one of jazz music's possible futures. 7:30 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $25

10th Annual Winter Park Wine & Dine

Sample the best of Winter Park at this event, featuring tastings from over 35 participating restaurants as well as a bevy of (ahem) beverages — from craft beers to wines to specialty cocktails. All that and live music too. 5:30 p.m., Winter Park Farmers Market, 200 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, eventbrite.com, $75-$250

Thursday, April 14

Jon Anderson

Singer and Yes-man (see what we did there?) Jon Anderson re-creates his finest hours of Yesmusick with a backing band of young alumni and musicians from the Paul Green Rock Academy. Just the premise makes us beam sentimentally. 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $44.50-$74.50

click to enlarge photo courtesy House of Blues Clairo at House of Blues Thursday, April 14

Clairo

Singer-songwriter Clairo is touring behind her newest album, Sling, and the penultimate show of the tour is right here in Orlando. Clairo came to fame as a teen several years back when the videos she posted performing music went viral on YouTube. Soon enough, major labels came a-callin'. Headlining is the excellent, Mazzy Star-conjuring Widowspeak. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $39.50-$75.75

Friday, April 15

Alejandra Guzman and Paulina Rubio

Two titans of Mexican pop link up to "face off in a once-in-a-lifetime run of shows." If that's not incentive enough, this is the first show of this unique tour, so expect energy levels and spontaneity to be at a high. And these two artists aren't fucking around. "This is going to be a dangerous summer," said Guzman to promo the tour. Testify! 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $52.50-$108.50

Bill Mays

Pianist and composer Mays' 60 years' worth of work in the music biz have seen him play in all manner of band configurations, work for the likes of Sarah Vaughan and Gerry Mulligan, and contribute work to timeless movie scores as diverse as Jaws 2, Superman and The Big Lebowski. 8 p.m. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $25-$35

Saturday, April 16

Autism Society of Greater Orlando Autism Walk and Family Fun Day

This is the 17th iteration of this benefit event for ASO Central Florida. The day's slate of offerings includes the aforementioned walk, kid's activities, vendors and information booths, a DJ spinning, and a raffle and silent auction. 8 a.m., Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive, asgo.org, $10-$20

Florida Groves Fest

Cannabis and music harmoniously collide (not that that's a new phenomenon, but always an evergreen topic to spotlight) at this reggae fest bringing together Julian Marley, the Expendables, Roots of Creation and Honey Hounds. 1 p.m., Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, orlandoamphitheater.com, $45-$150

image via floridagrovesmusicfest.com Puff, puff, pass at Florida Groves Saturday

Flosstradamus

Trap-trance DJ Curt Cameruci now flies solo as Flosstradamus, but the sound is just as big and beaty. Support comes from Golden Child, Flozone and Protocolor. 9 p.m., The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., thevanguard.live, $9.99-$54.99

Hope for the Holidays Benefit Concert

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole helm this benefit concert for autism awareness and the fight against cancer. Jagged Edge and 112 also perform. Ashanti is celebrating 20 years since the release of her self-titled breakout debut album, and Keyshia Cole has given recent interviews where she's mulling an imminent retirement from music — seems an essential outing. 8 p.m., Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, ohpark.com, $75-$147

Urban Shaman Fest

Taking place on the not-so-far-away Isle of Valhalla, this celebration of all things shamanic features DJ Eric Saylor, A-Tribe, Jupiter Groove, Ms. Meka Nism, Hljóð, RHEA, Michelle Orwick, April, Goose and Angela from Be Kind You're Divine. Get ready for transcendence. 11 a.m., Isle of Valhalla, 3006 Tinker Point, Chuluota, eventbrite.com, $30

Tuesday, April 19

Ishay Ribo

Though his original show on the 18th sold out handily, fear not: Israeli music sensation Ribo has added a second date tonight and tickets are still available (as of this writing, at least). The singer-songwriter has dazzled audiences with albums that mix traditional Hasidic music with modern pop sensibilities. 9 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $60-$200

ONGOING:

Through April 17

Florida Film Festival

The second half of the prestigious local film festival featuring 160-plus films and parties, where film lovers mingle with filmmakers and celebrities. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, floridafilmfestival.com, $13-$25

Opens April 13

Bare Bard: Henry IV, Part 2

"Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown." In this special event, William Shakespeare's story of burnt bridges and growing pains is stripped down to a lively, raw, rambunctious performance. Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org, $22-$56

Opens April 14

See Rock City

The tender and funny sequel to Arlene Hutton's critically acclaimed Last Train to Nibroc follows lovers May and Raleigh through the end of World War II and introduces the characters of their two mothers-in-law. Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St., madcowtheatre.com, $30-$52

Opens April 15

Ragtime: The Musical

Three disparate families evoke the dangerously dynamic forces transforming America just before World War I. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com, $26-$31 n