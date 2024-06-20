BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Theater review: With 'Rocky Horror,' Theater West End breathes new life into a cultural touchstone

Sanford troupe makes something old fresh again

By on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 10:56 am

Theater review: With 'Rocky Horror,' Theater West End breathes new life into a cultural touchstone
image courtesy of Theater West End

If you’ve been involved in any form of counterculture over the last 50 years, chances are you have seen Richard O’Brien’s cult classic The Rocky Horror Show or its 1975 film adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

An homage to the science fiction B-movies of the past packed with sexual ambiguity and catchy tunes, many hold “Rocky” dear to their hearts (despite its cheesy, over-the-top premise) as a beloved rite of-passage that brings together freaks and normals alike. [One of my own unlikely personal friendships was born when Orlando Weekly writer Seth Kubersky and I did our own version of the musical 20 years ago.]

Therefore, no one was surprised when opening night at Theater West End’s version of this theatrical legend was nearly sold out. Everyone was shivering with an-tic-i … pation as the lights came down, all a-tingle to see how this company would make something so old fresh again — and we were not disappointed.

In the leading roles of the milquetoast newly engaged couple, Brad (Harvey Evans) and Janet (Devyn Schoen) are strong in both their vocals and their portrayal of discomfort at the salacious situation. Dr. Frank N. Furter (Ayọ̀ Demps, pulling double duty as co-director with Derek Critzer) and his creation Rocky (Eli Hamilton) command the stage with style and attitude worthy of the originals. Patrick O’Hara, as the sinister handyman Riff Raff, is charmingly campy and simultaneously scary, even for the most loyal fan. And Kelly Mauro entrances with rarely seen charisma in the dual roles of Eddie and Dr. Scott, riding their hilarious mini-bike and wheelchair.

The addition of a live band (directed by Maura Sitzmann) makes everything more exciting, giving the songs an energy you can feel. Improvised lines added throughout, along with the choice to make Orlando’s own drag queen extraordinaire Ginger Minj the narrator via screens, make a show that is often overdone feel new for all. Critzer’s set and lighting design envelops the audience within a creepy castle of weirdos, and Christopher Payen’s choreography honors the original with a bit more pizzazz. 

However, the real stars of this production are the Phantoms (also known as the ensemble), and they are everywhere. The audience could get exhausted just watching them work; they pop up singing out of nowhere and carry the story passionately, proving there are “no small parts” by absolutely stealing the show. When a few of them came out dressed as “snacks” for the old-school movie intermission announcement, the entire audience was in stitches, to the point that I’m pretty sure the “Let’s All Go to the Lobby” song is still running through everyone’s heads days later.

No toast or toilet paper throwing is allowed, so this is not for you if you’re looking for the same old Rocky Horror experience. Theater West End has managed to breathe new life into an aging cultural touchstone and give it a young, fresh perspective that out-camps the original with style and vision that’s a joy to behold. Go enjoy a night out with a familiar favorite, and tell those freaks that I said “Hi.”

"The Rocky Horror Show"

Thu., June 20, 8 p.m., Fri., June 21, 8 p.m., Sat., June 22, 8 p.m., Sun., June 23, 2 p.m., Thu., June 27, 8 p.m., Fri., June 28, 8 p.m., Sat., June 29, 8 p.m. and Sun., June 30, 2 p.m.

Theater West End 115 W. First St., Sanford Sanford

$33-$39
Theater West End

115 W. First St., Sanford

407-548-6285

theaterwestend.com


June 19, 2024

