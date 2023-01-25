The Zora! Festival's Outdoor Festival of the Arts promises fun for the whole family this weekend

Photo courtesy Tony Terry/Facebook Tony Terry plays the Zora! Festival on Saturday

The annual Zora! Festival, honoring the life and art of author and Eatonville’s own Zora Neale Hurston, is in full swing, and this weekend sees the centerpiece event, the Outdoor Festival of the Arts, happen.The two-day event is really cooking on the Saturday, featuring an international marketplace, food and drink vendors and exhibitors including Bronze Kingdom, Florida Historical Society, Eatonville Public Library and area artisans.Live music will come courtesy headliners Cherrelle, Tony Terry, Franchise Band and Mr. Glenn Wiley.As a sidebar, the Festival also hosts Afrofuturism lectures at Seminole State College of Florida on Wednesday and UCF’s downtown campus on Friday.