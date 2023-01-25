The Zora! Festival's Outdoor Festival of the Arts promises fun for the whole family this weekend

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Tony Terry plays the Zora! Festival on Saturday - Photo courtesy Tony Terry/Facebook
Photo courtesy Tony Terry/Facebook
Tony Terry plays the Zora! Festival on Saturday

The annual Zora! Festival, honoring the life and art of author and Eatonville’s own Zora Neale Hurston, is in full swing, and this weekend sees the centerpiece event, the Outdoor Festival of the Arts, happen.

The two-day event is really cooking on the Saturday, featuring an international marketplace, food and drink vendors and exhibitors including Bronze Kingdom, Florida Historical Society, Eatonville Public Library and area artisans.

Live music will come courtesy headliners Cherrelle, Tony Terry, Franchise Band and Mr. Glenn Wiley.

As a sidebar, the Festival also hosts Afrofuturism lectures at Seminole State College of Florida on Wednesday and UCF’s downtown campus on Friday.

9 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts. 344 E Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville, zorafestival.org, $20-$100.

Event Details
Outdoor Festival of the Arts

Outdoor Festival of the Arts

Sat., Jan. 28, 9 a.m. and Sun., Jan. 29, 12 p.m.

Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts 344 E Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$20-$100

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando comedians hope Wednesday open mics at Bull and Bush survive and thrive under new ownership

By Sarah Kinbar

Kevin Deane at a Wednesday comedy open mic at Bull & Bush

Tampa’s own Ric Flair, woo!, leads the festivities at Gasparilla Pirate Fest this weekend

By Colin Wolf

"Nature Boy," the new 30 for 30 documentary profiling Ric Flair, dropped on ESPN+ last week.

Disney World's Splash Mountain closes for good, paving way for Tiana's Bayou Adventure

By Chloe Greenberg

Disney World's Splash Mountain closes for good, paving way for Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Touring production of hit musical 'Wicked' opens at the Dr. Phillips Center this week

By Gabby Macogay

'Wicked' opens at the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: ‘Transcend who you used to be and become who you need to be’

By Rob Brezsny

Poet Emily Dickinson said that for many years, the dictionary was her "only companion."

Orlando comedians hope Wednesday open mics at Bull and Bush survive and thrive under new ownership

By Sarah Kinbar

Kevin Deane at a Wednesday comedy open mic at Bull & Bush

Disney World's Splash Mountain closes for good, paving way for Tiana's Bayou Adventure

By Chloe Greenberg

Disney World's Splash Mountain closes for good, paving way for Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Check out the Orlando artists featured in this year’s Billboard Project at CityArts starting Thursday night — or, of course, while driving around town

By Matthew Moyer

Just one of the local pieces featured in this year's Billboard Exhibition: "Siren of the Swamp" by Juliet Romeo
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us