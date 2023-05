The ‘Talent’ed gents of the Rock Hard Revue return to an Orlando stage this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Rock Hard Revue returns to Orlando

You've seen them onnow see a little more when the Rock Hard Revue returns to an Orlando stage this week.Starting this weekend, Rock Hard, the male-revue show seen onseasons 9 and 13, takes over the Dreams Lounge & Bar on 17-92 in Fern Creek for a weekly Saturday residency.The choreographers, who've done time with the famed Chippendales, promise new production numbers and even live vocals (aside from the requisite "sexy male performers").The homegrown revue launched back in 2012, since then popping up anywhere and everywhere, from Artlando in 2016 to Bungalower Bingo earlier this year.Rock Hard Revue kicks off at Dreams this Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the Revue