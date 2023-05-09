Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

The ‘Talent’ed gents of the Rock Hard Revue return to an Orlando stage this weekend

It’s like Magic Mike in real life.

By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 4:42 pm

click to enlarge Rock Hard Revue returns to Orlando - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Rock Hard Revue returns to Orlando
You've seen them on America's Got Talent; now see a little more when the Rock Hard Revue returns to an Orlando stage this week.

Starting this weekend, Rock Hard, the male-revue show seen on AGT seasons 9 and 13, takes over the Dreams Lounge & Bar on 17-92 in Fern Creek for a weekly Saturday residency.

Location Details

The Dreams Lounge and Bar

8385 S. U.s. Highway 17-92, Fern Park Winter Park Area

3219726268

2 events 1 article

The choreographers, who've done time with the famed Chippendales, promise new production numbers and even live vocals (aside from the requisite "sexy male performers").

The homegrown revue launched back in 2012, since then popping up anywhere and everywhere, from Artlando in 2016 to Bungalower Bingo earlier this year.

Rock Hard Revue kicks off at Dreams this Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the Revue.
