'The Spider Queen' takes us behind the scenes of one of Marvel's biggest live-action misfires

Excelsior?

By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 3:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 'The Spider Queen' opens at Fringe ArtSpace on Friday - Orlando Fringe
Orlando Fringe
'The Spider Queen' opens at Fringe ArtSpace on Friday

Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark may have been the most notorious financial failure in Broadway history, but seeing it live (in its second, slightly less surreal incarnation) remains one of the most memorable experiences in this writer’s theater-going life. If you missed out on seeing that Marvel-ous misfire in person, you can experience a taste of the madness in this madcap, mostly-true backstage tell-all.

But the focus in Spider Queen is less on the actual merits of the musical or its polarizing director, and more on how schadenfreude-filled gossip columnists undermined Turn Off the Dark’s creators’ vision from the outset. In all, it’s a big web of fun for comics-loving Broadway fans to get tangled in — including the obligatory “Stan Lee” cameo — alongside an intriguing implication that the debacle was a divine punishment for the creators’ hubris. Excelsior?

Runs through Oct. 29.



Event Details
"The Spider Queen"

"The Spider Queen"

Fri., Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Mon., Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$20
Location Details

Fringe ArtSpace

54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

407-436 -7800

8 events 11 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to the Plaza Live on Halloween

By Grayson Keglovic

Plaza Live kind of reopens for some Halloween 'Rocky Horror' fun

Orlando Fringe announces new name for their winter festival

By Grayson Keglovic

Orlando Fringe announces new name for their winter festival

New Epcot Candlelight Processional narrators include Brendan Fraser, Sterling K. Brown, Ann-Margret and more

By Chelsea Zukowski

New Epcot Candlelight Processional narrators include Brendan Fraser, Sterling K. Brown, Ann-Margret and more

Nearly every notable Orlando haunt since the ’90s has one thing in common: Dan Carro

By Seth Kubersky

Gators, Ghosts, and Goblins returns to Gatorland on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29

Also in Arts + Culture

It’s a jacked weekend of indie wrestling with Spark Joshi and Mayhem on Mills

By Matthew Moyer

It’s a jacked weekend of indie wrestling with Spark Joshi and Mayhem on Mills

Nearly every notable Orlando haunt since the ’90s has one thing in common: Dan Carro

By Seth Kubersky

Gators, Ghosts, and Goblins returns to Gatorland on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29

Orlando Fringe Festival director Alauna Friskics steps down

By Jessica Bryce Young

Orlando Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics

New walk-through ‘Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana’ is the most pleasing and educational addition to EPCOT in ages

By Seth Kubersky

Peeping the lush oasis of EPCOT’s new "Journey of Water"
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us