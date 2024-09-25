The Second City comedy troupe brings their anniversary show to Orlando

The anniversary performance features material from the archives of the iconic sketch comedy collective — originally founded in Chicago in 1959 — including fan-favorite songs, routines, characters and blackouts brought to life by the “all-star ensemble.”
The improv troupe is renowned as a proving ground for young comics; Second City has catapulted the careers of countless comedians and actors, including Catherine O’Hara, Stephen Colbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Eugene Levy and many more. It also featured future Saturday Night Live stars like John Belushi, Bill Murray, Tim Meadows, Tiny Fey, Chris Farley and Amy Poehler.
The Second City continues to be one of “the most influential names in comedy” to this day. There will be a sensory-friendly show on Sunday.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29, Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, $45.
