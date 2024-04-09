The Pride Prom takes over Orlando Science Center this weekend

Pride Prom is an event for LGBTQIA folks over the age of 21. The theme of the event, fittingly, is “Be Your Brightest Self,” encouraging attendees to dress in neon colors and glow-in-the-dark finery.
The evening features music by DJ Blue Star and live entertainment by Raspberry Pie as well as classic prom activities like the crowning of the Royal Court, handled by Sondra Rae from “Johnny’s House” on XL106.7 and Pride Radio.
Guests can take pictures in a photobooth presented by Firefly or hang out by the food table featuring snacks by Cuisiniers Catering and free frozen custard from Shake Shack. VIP lounge tickets include meet-and-greet experiences with the performers, Rae, and Gabe Pabon, a trans activist and reality star from 90 Day Fiancé.
If you’re feeling a little wallflowery and just want to cuddle a puppy, a Quiet Corner (presented by Canine Companions) is there for you.
8 p.m. Friday, April 12, Orlando Science Center.
