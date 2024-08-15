The official unofficial Best of Orlando® 2024 party takes over Will's Pub Wednesday, Aug. 21

The release of this year's edition ofBest of Orlando® is nearly upon us, and we've decided the special occasion is worthy of a little celebration.Best of Orlando® 2024 hits stands Wednesday, Aug. 21. And to mark the big day and celebrate the many, many winners, a party and award pick-up will take over Will's Pub Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 7 to 10 p.m. (Those of you old enough to remember pre-pandemic BOO parties will understand why we're calling it "unofficial." Your livers will thank you for the scaled-down version!)Winners and readers are invited to stop by for a free drink (for those 21 and up), pick up a copy of Best of Orlando® 2024 and toast the city's champs. Winners can also pick up their first place certificates.And to cap it all off, the party will feature a live performance by Scott H. Biram.Best of Orlando® 2024 highlights all the best people, places, things to do and food to eat around town, as chosen by our readers. This year's nearly 350 categories range from the best nail salons and dog parks to politicians to taco shops and more. The 10 categories covered are Drinking + Nightlife, Shopping + Retail, Services, Arts + Entertainment, Local Music, Attractions + Recreation, Local Notables, City Life, Food + Dining and Health Beauty + Wellness.