The new issue of local arts zine 'Eclectca' drops at Stardust release party on Thursday

Issue 4 is 78 colorful pages on the theme of entropy — words, photos, fashion, all ruminating on the “lack of order or predictability; gradual decline into disorder.” Issue 4, the party, gathers DJs Shak, Say! and Jordie Ortiz alongside vendors Lil Sew Peep, Puff Puff Pork, Tiana Thrifts and more; issues will be available for $20, which gets you into the party for free. Vibe-surfers will have to cough up six bucks in advance or eight at the door to take a bite out of this apple.
7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, instagram.com/eclectca, $6-$8.
