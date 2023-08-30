The new issue of local arts zine 'Eclectca' drops at Stardust release party on Thursday

Photo courtesy Eclectica/Instagram The new issue of 'Eclectica' drops at Satrudst on Thursday

Location Details Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park 407-623-3393 6 events 61 articles

Do we love print media? You’d better believe it. Do we adore Orlando’s independent creatives? Couldn’t stan them more if we tried. Do we believe the children are our future? Heck yeah, teach them well and let them lead the way.uplifts exactly the kind of in-my-room musings young adults have always conjured, collecting those teenage daydreams into a tangible physical format.Issue 4 is 78 colorful pages on the theme of entropy — words, photos, fashion, all ruminating on the “lack of order or predictability; gradual decline into disorder.” Issue 4, the party, gathers DJs Shak, Say! and Jordie Ortiz alongside vendors Lil Sew Peep, Puff Puff Pork, Tiana Thrifts and more; issues will be available for $20, which gets you into the party for free. Vibe-surfers will have to cough up six bucks in advance or eight at the door to take a bite out of this apple.