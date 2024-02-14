The Melrose Center's Orlando Game Jam challenges locals to team up and make their own games using library resources

This is one you’ll want to share with the Discord

By on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 4:16 pm

Orlando Gaming Expo and Game Jam gives local game designers some exposure
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Orlando Gaming Expo and Game Jam gives local game designers some exposure
If you’re reading this on your PC in your S-Racer, and that's still not enough — the library has got just the event for you. Orlando Gaming Expo and Game Jam, hosted by the Orange County Library System, is giving gamers in the city a chance to show off what they’ve got.

The Game Jam challenges ad hoc teams of budding designers to create a game between 10 a.m.-10 p.m Friday and Saturday, Feb 23-24. Teams get extended access to the extensive resources available at the downtown library's Melrose Center.

The Thursday prior (Feb. 22), interested participants are invited to an information session at 1 p.m. where they will learn this year’s theme (currently a well-kept secret), form teams on the spot and devise a plan of action.

All games created during the Game Jam are made from scratch with team members potentially never having met until the day of the informational.

The finished games will be showcased at the Orlando Gaming Expo on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m., when they will be played, given feedback and voted on. The winner will be announced at the end of that day.

Among the highlighted exhibitors at the Gaming Expo are 302 Interactive, Indienomicon Foundation, OMG Labs, Surprise Studios and Employers for Change. Additionally, local designers and companies will be on hand to talk about opportunities in the industry.

Location Details

The Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center

101 E. Central Blvd., Orlando



Tags:

