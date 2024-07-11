BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

The Long Island Medium is coming to Orlando in October

'I See Good Spirits and I See Bad Spirits'

By on Thu, Jul 11, 2024 at 2:24 pm

click to enlarge Theresa Caputo to commune with spirits in Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Theresa Caputo to commune with spirits in Orlando
Theresa Caputo, The Long Island Medium, is coming to Orlando this October for a chance for Central Florida fans to experience her skills up close.

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16-17, at the Plaza Live in the Milk District.

The Lifetime show Raising Spirits star and best-selling author will (theoretically) give attendees a chance to communicate with loved ones who have passed on. There will be a full-stage video set up to make attendees feel like they're in the center of the action.

Caputo has been a practicing medium for over 20 years and now tours the country .

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing,” said Caputo in a press statement. “It’s witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Tickets for Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience start at $59 and are available for purchase now.

As a note, buying a ticket does not guarantee a spiritual reading.

Location Details

The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.org

The Plaza Live

Sarah Lynott

