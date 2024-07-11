The Long Island Medium is coming to Orlando in October

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16-17, at the Plaza Live in the Milk District.
The Lifetime show Raising Spirits star and best-selling author will (theoretically) give attendees a chance to communicate with loved ones who have passed on. There will be a full-stage video set up to make attendees feel like they're in the center of the action.
Caputo has been a practicing medium for over 20 years and now tours the country .
“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing,” said Caputo in a press statement. “It’s witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”
Tickets for Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience start at $59 and are available for purchase now.
As a note, buying a ticket does not guarantee a spiritual reading.
