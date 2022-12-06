The Hello Kitty pop-up will roll into Orlando's Florida Mall this weekend

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 10:17 am

click to enlarge The Hello Kitty Truck is coming to Orlando - Photo courtesy FWD PR
Photo courtesy FWD PR
The Hello Kitty Truck is coming to Orlando

The Hello Kitty pop-up truck is returning to Orlando yet again this weekend, bringing a bevy of limited edition merchandise depicting Hello Kitty and her cutesy pals just in time for some frenzied holiday shopping.

The pop-up truck will be parked right outside the Mall's Crayola Experience from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, laden with "limited edition" goods.

Location Details

Florida Mall

8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando South

14 articles

Some of the collectibles promised include branded  lunchboxes, T-shirts, totes, enamel pins, plush toys of all sizes and even cookies.

On Saturday, just look for the sea of pink and listen for the squeals of collectors.

And remember, Hello Kitty is not a cat ... she's a human little girl.



Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Find the best Christmas gifts of 2022 at these Central Florida holiday markets, fairs and festivals

By Jeffrey Howard

Grandma wants you to shop local.

Some unsolicited advice for incoming Disney CEO Bob Iger

By Seth Kubersky

It’s beginning to look a lot like ... holiday season at the theme parks

The Boulet Brothers kick off 'Dragula' national tour in Orlando next year

By Matthew Moyer

Something wicked this way comes: The Boulet Brothers

Krampusfest brings festive punishment to Orlando's Milk District in early December

By Matthew Moyer

A lesser-known holiday tradition, the Krampuslauf

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: In the coming weeks, bask in the joy of how unknowable and unpredictable everything is

By Rob Brezsny

Margaret Cho, Sagittarius

Some unsolicited advice for incoming Disney CEO Bob Iger

By Seth Kubersky

It’s beginning to look a lot like ... holiday season at the theme parks

Beautifully harsh: Remembering Orlando artist Tony Garan

By Daniel Fuller

Tony Garan

IAAPA 2022 had the Orange County Convention Center bursting at the seams last week

By Seth Kubersky

IAAPA 2022 had the Orange County Convention Center bursting at the seams last week
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us