The Hello Kitty pop-up will roll into Orlando's Florida Mall this weekend

click to enlarge Photo courtesy FWD PR The Hello Kitty Truck is coming to Orlando

Florida Mall 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

The Hello Kitty pop-up truck is returning to Orlando yet again this weekend, bringing a bevy of limited edition merchandise depicting Hello Kitty and her cutesy pals just in time for some frenzied holiday shopping.The pop-up truck will be parked right outside the Mall's Crayola Experience from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, laden with "limited edition" goods.Some of the collectibles promised include branded lunchboxes, T-shirts, totes, enamel pins, plush toys of all sizes and even cookies.On Saturday, just look for the sea of pink and listen for the squeals of collectors.And remember, Hello Kitty is not a cat ... she's a human little girl.