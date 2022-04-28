VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

The Ford Cuban Sandwich Festival returns to Kissimmee this weekend

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 12:00 pm

PHOTO COURTESY CUBAN SANDWICH FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Cuban Sandwich Festival/Facebook

The Ford Cuban Sandwich Festival returns to Central Florida for a 7th year this weekend, celebrating this high point in sandwich innovation and offering a bounty of different takes on the ham, pickle, and salami-OR-roast-pork (controversial!) staple.

The Festival is a free, family-friendly event offering up the flavors, scents, and sounds of Latin American foods, music and art.

Guests will be able to enjoy dance performances, listen to live music, and eat delicious Latin food from Cuba, Spain, Mexico, Colombia, and more.  And as for the culinary main event, the best Cuban sandwiches in the Kissimmee-Orlando area will be on offer.

If you want some contests  and competition as side dishes with your sandwich, watch the vendors attempt to make the biggest Cuban sandwich in the world. Their goal is to make it 250 feet long and feed over 550 homeless people. Additionally, local restaurants from around Central Florida  will compete for the coveted title and bragging rights of "The Best Cuban Sandwich In The World."

It will take place on Sunday, May 1, at Kissimmee Lakefront Park. The festivities go from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information visit the Cuban Sandwich Festival's website.
Arts + Culture Slideshows

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

