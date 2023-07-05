The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. comes to Orlando this weekend for stand-up performances

With his impeccable comedic timing, thousand-yard stares and ability to tackle pressing social issues, Wood has earned his place in the spotlight and has been a refreshing voice in the oft-tired world of late-night comedy television.
After years spent as a correspondent on The Daily Show, Wood is now a top contender for the coveted host spot on the show. Wood has established himself as a comedic force to be reckoned with, and his increasingly rare live performances are not to be missed.
Various times, Friday-Saturday, July 7-8, Improv Orlando, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com, $32-$42.
