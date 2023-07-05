2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. comes to Orlando this weekend for stand-up performances

You might be seeing the future 'Daily' host on an intimate stage

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 12:50 pm

click to enlarge Roy Wood Jr. comes to Orlando for two nights of stand-up - Photo by Jim McCambridge
Photo by Jim McCambridge
Roy Wood Jr. comes to Orlando for two nights of stand-up
Roy Wood Jr., the Emmy-nominated comedian known for his sharp wit and insightful commentary on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, is coming to Orlando for some stand-up dates.

With his impeccable comedic timing, thousand-yard stares and ability to tackle pressing social issues, Wood has earned his place in the spotlight and has been a refreshing voice in the oft-tired world of late-night comedy television.

After years spent as a correspondent on The Daily Show, Wood is now a top contender for the coveted host spot on the show. Wood has established himself as a comedic force to be reckoned with, and his increasingly rare live performances are not to be missed.

Various times, Friday-Saturday, July 7-8, Improv Orlando, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com, $32-$42.

Event Details
Roy Wood Jr.

Roy Wood Jr.

Fri., July 7, 6:30 p.m. and Sat., July 8, 6 & 9 p.m.

Orlando Improv 9101 International Drive, Orlando

Location Details

Orlando Improv

9101 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-480-5233

2 events 29 articles

