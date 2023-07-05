The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. comes to Orlando this weekend for stand-up performances

click to enlarge Photo by Jim McCambridge Roy Wood Jr. comes to Orlando for two nights of stand-up

Event Details Roy Wood Jr. Fri., July 7, 6:30 p.m. and Sat., July 8, 6 & 9 p.m. Orlando Improv 9101 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Orlando Improv 9101 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal 407-480-5233

Roy Wood Jr., the Emmy-nominated comedian known for his sharp wit and insightful commentary on Comedy Central’s, is coming to Orlando for some stand-up dates.With his impeccable comedic timing, thousand-yard stares and ability to tackle pressing social issues, Wood has earned his place in the spotlight and has been a refreshing voice in the oft-tired world of late-night comedy television.After years spent as a correspondent onWood is now a top contender for the coveted host spot on the show. Wood has established himself as a comedic force to be reckoned with, and his increasingly rare live performances are not to be missed.