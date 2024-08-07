The Cup-A-Thon returns to Winter Park's Crealdé School of Art for a 40th year

The Crealdé School of Art, a nonprofit arts organization that offers courses and camps out of its Winter Park studio, is hosting the 40th annual Cup-A-Thon event this weekend (an OW favorite!).
Visitors can pick from hundreds of ceramic cups, bowls and goblets made by Crealdé instructors and students, all up for purchase. Buy a cup and get it filled with your beverage of choice — all proceeds go back to the Crealdé ceramics studio.
7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, Crealdé School of Art, free.
