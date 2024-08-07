The Cup-A-Thon returns to Winter Park's Crealdé School of Art for a 40th year

Your cup may very well runneth over

Wed, Aug 7, 2024

Cup-A-Thon returns to Winter Park's Crealdé for a 40th year - Photo courtesy Crealdé/Facebook
Photo courtesy Crealdé/Facebook
Cup-A-Thon returns to Winter Park's Crealdé for a 40th year
What’s better than buying a handmade ceramic cup? Getting it filled for free.

The Crealdé School of Art, a nonprofit arts organization that offers courses and camps out of its Winter Park studio, is hosting the 40th annual Cup-A-Thon event this weekend (an OW favorite!).

Visitors can pick from hundreds of ceramic cups, bowls and goblets made by Crealdé instructors and students, all up for purchase. Buy a cup and get it filled with your beverage of choice — all proceeds go back to the Crealdé ceramics studio.

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, Crealdé School of Art, free.

Event Details
40th Annual Cup-A-Thon

Sat., Aug. 10, 7 p.m.

Crealde School of Art 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Location Details

407-671-1886

crealde.org


Zoey Thomas

August 7, 2024

