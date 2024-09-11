The cinematic world of Tim Burton gets a burlesque twist courtesy of Orlando's Midnight Fables Cabaret

What better day than Friday the 13th for a reimagining of Burton’s darkly whimsical and just-the-right-side-of scary characters? Host Alistair Graves guides the audience through burlesque takes on characters like Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice, Emily from Corpse Bride and even Pee-Wee Herman, in performances that are sure to make pulses start racing.
The evening features Maxine Malice, Ivy Les Vixens, Miss Foxy D’Ville, Harlot Johansson, Lilith Lovecraft, Lilabelle Quaintrelle, Emma Jewel, Ruana Rae, Polly Poison and Celena Skye. Tell ’em Large Marge sent you.
8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Marshall Ellis Theatre, $25-$30.
