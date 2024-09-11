The cinematic world of Tim Burton gets a burlesque twist courtesy of Orlando's Midnight Fables Cabaret

Tell ’em Large Marge sent you

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 2:59 pm

Burlesque meets Burton this week in Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Burlesque meets Burton this week in Orlando
Enter the eccentric world of director Tim Burton’s iconic films through a portal of sultry dance. “From the Mind of Tim Burton,” a burlesque experience concocted by Midnight Fables Cabaret, hits the Marshall Ellis Theatre’s stage this week.

What better day than Friday the 13th for a reimagining of Burton’s darkly whimsical and just-the-right-side-of scary characters? Host Alistair Graves guides the audience through burlesque takes on characters like Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice, Emily from Corpse Bride and even Pee-Wee Herman, in performances that are sure to make pulses start racing.

The evening features Maxine Malice, Ivy Les Vixens, Miss Foxy D’Ville, Harlot Johansson, Lilith Lovecraft, Lilabelle Quaintrelle, Emma Jewel, Ruana Rae, Polly Poison and Celena Skye. Tell ’em Large Marge sent you.

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Marshall Ellis Theatre, $25-$30.
Event Details
"From the Mind of Tim Burton"

"From the Mind of Tim Burton"

Fri., Sept. 13, 8:30 p.m.

ME Theatre 1300 La Quinta Drive, Orlando East

Buy Tickets

$25-$30
Location Details

ME Theatre

1300 La Quinta Drive, Orlando East

844-633-2623

metheatre.com


September 11, 2024

