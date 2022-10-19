ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 11:01 am

click to enlarge The Water Witch is coming to the Central Florida Witches Ball - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
The Water Witch is coming to the Central Florida Witches Ball

Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation.

On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances.

"Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.

There will also be an afterhours "Witches Cabaret" with a “colorful cast of conjurers” singing and dancing. Time for some Hocus Pocus.

Event Details
Central Florida Witches Ball

Central Florida Witches Ball

Fri., Oct. 21, 1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 22, 11 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 23, 12 p.m.

Orange County Convention Center 9800 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$20

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

SeaWorld Orlando is building a standing, surf-themed roller coaster

By Alex Galbraith

By Alex Galbraith

SeaWorld Orlando is building a standing, surf-themed roller coaster

Plaza Live invites you to become a creature of the night at their Halloween weekend 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' screening

By Gabby Macogay

By Gabby Macogay

Plaza Live invites you to become a creature of the night at their Halloween weekend 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' screening

Local lit imprints Burrow Press and Autofocus get eerie with a book launch and 'haunted dance party'

By Matthew Moyer

By Matthew Moyer

A photograph by Ryan Rivas from his 'Nextdoor in Colonialtown'

CityArts bring their Dia de los Muertos Monster Party back to Orlando for a lucky 13th year

By Valerie Galarza

By Valerie Galarza

CityArts gets spooky on Thursday

Local lit imprints Burrow Press and Autofocus get eerie with a book launch and 'haunted dance party'

By Matthew Moyer

By Matthew Moyer

A photograph by Ryan Rivas from his 'Nextdoor in Colonialtown'

A new Orlando operatic production of 'Hansel + Gretel' deftly combines the creepy and the classical

By Seth Kubersky

By Seth Kubersky

A new Orlando operatic production of 'Hansel + Gretel' deftly combines the creepy and the classical

Howl-O-Scream vs. Halloween Horror Nights is shaping up to be this Halloween's scariest smackdown

By Seth Kubersky

By Seth Kubersky

Howl-O-Scream vs. Halloween Horror Nights is shaping up to be this Halloween's scariest smackdown

Free Will Astrology: Libras, give honor and respect to your fine abilities

By Rob Brezsny

By Rob Brezsny

Geminis should heed the words of Nikki Giovanni this week
