The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo The Water Witch is coming to the Central Florida Witches Ball

Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation.On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances."Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.There will also be an afterhours "Witches Cabaret" with a “colorful cast of conjurers” singing and dancing. Time for some Hocus Pocus.