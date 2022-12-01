The Boulet Brothers kick off 'Dragula' national tour in Orlando next year

By on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 1:45 pm

Something wicked this way comes: The Boulet Brothers - Photo courtesy Dragula/Facebook
Photo courtesy Dragula/Facebook
Something wicked this way comes: The Boulet Brothers

Drag royalty the Boulet Brothers are taking their horror-drag reality contest Dragula on the road next year, and in particularly spine-chilling news the kick-off date is in Orlando.

Dragula Titans is a spin-off from the flagship Drgaula program, wherein all-stars from past seasons compete for the tittle of 'Dragula Titans Supermonster.'

The Boulet Brothers debut their live Dragula Titans tour in Orlando on April 8, 2023 at the Plaza Live. The tour will then criss-cross the U.S. before heading on to Australia and New Zealand.

This is the only Florida date on the entire run, and it makes sense in that Orlando drag performers Victoria Black and Dollya Black have both been contestants on the show. Victoria Black, as well, can be seen on the current season of Dragula Titans airing on Shudder, where she's currently ferociously holding her own six episodes in.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 2, and you can snap up tickets through the Boulet Brothers' website.

In the meantime, the Black Haus Creature Feature nights have moved from Southern Nights to the Renaissance Theatre, where you can find the family ever Tuesday night.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Krampusfest brings festive punishment to Orlando's Milk District in early December

By Matthew Moyer

A lesser-known holiday tradition, the Krampuslauf

Some unsolicited advice for incoming Disney CEO Bob Iger

By Seth Kubersky

It’s beginning to look a lot like ... holiday season at the theme parks

Some Central Floridians can visit the Polasek Museum for free this weekend

By Valerie Galarza

Bank of America cardholders can visit the Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens this weekend.

Christmas in the Park brings holiday music and Tiffany windows to Winter Park on Thursday

By Matthew Moyer

The sights and soundsof Christmas in the Park

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: In the coming weeks, bask in the joy of how unknowable and unpredictable everything is

By Rob Brezsny

Margaret Cho, Sagittarius

Some unsolicited advice for incoming Disney CEO Bob Iger

By Seth Kubersky

It’s beginning to look a lot like ... holiday season at the theme parks

Beautifully harsh: Remembering Orlando artist Tony Garan

By Daniel Fuller

Tony Garan

IAAPA 2022 had the Orange County Convention Center bursting at the seams last week

By Seth Kubersky

IAAPA 2022 had the Orange County Convention Center bursting at the seams last week
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us