The BLK JOY Festival returns to Orlando's Lorna Doone Park for a fourth year

The family-friendly festival is free to attend

Tue, Aug 20, 2024 at 5:19 pm

Photo courtesy the Black Health Commission
Photo courtesy the Black Health Commission
The BLK JOY Festival returns to Orlando's Lorna Doone Park for a fourth year
Orlando is set to host the fourth annual BLK JOY Festival later this week, with a daylong celebration and a focus on community care.

BLK JOY Fest happens at Lake Lorna Doone Park and is hosted by the Black Health Commission. The event aims to spread education and fun with the help of small business vendors, live performances by local artists, a wellness zone and a kids zone.

The family-friendly festival is free to attend.

11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Lorna Doone Park, free.

Event Details
4th Annual Blk Joy Festival

4th Annual Blk Joy Festival

Sat., Aug. 24, 11 a.m.

Lorna Doone Park 1519 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

free
Location Details

Lorna Doone Park

1519 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown


Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
August 14, 2024

