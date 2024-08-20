The BLK JOY Festival returns to Orlando's Lorna Doone Park for a fourth year

BLK JOY Fest happens at Lake Lorna Doone Park and is hosted by the Black Health Commission. The event aims to spread education and fun with the help of small business vendors, live performances by local artists, a wellness zone and a kids zone.
The family-friendly festival is free to attend.
11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Lorna Doone Park, free.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed