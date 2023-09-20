The best things to do in Orlando this week, Sept. 20-27

Movies, theater, and events to keep you busy this week.

Film

The 21st Annual Global Peace Film Festival A selection of feature-length and short films on themes such as civil rights, environmental justice, ethics, human rights, immigration, voting, wellness and wildlife. Through Sept. 23; various local venues; $10-$150; peacefilmfest.org.

Alive Inside: A Story of Music and Memory A documentary that shows the power of music and the brain. 1 pm Wednesday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; free; 407-406-5902; enzian.org.

Cult Classics: Tombstone Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) and his brothers (Bill Paxton, Sam Elliott), have left their gunslinger ways behind them to settle down in the town of Tombstone. 9:30 pm Tuesday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Howl's Moving Castle Sophie, a quiet girl working in a hat shop, finds her life thrown into turmoil when she is literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl. 3 pm Saturday, 4 & 7 pm Sunday, 7 pm Monday and Tuesday; various theaters; $12.50-$16.05; fathomevents.com.

The Macoproject Film Festival Talented filmmakers and writers from all over the world are shown and showcased. 5 pm Friday-Saturday; Studio Maxxx, 7901 Kingspointe Parkway; $10; 732-674-0441; macofilm.org.

Rain Man: 35th Anniversary Charlie just discovered he has an autistic brother, and he's taking him on the ride of his life. 7 pm Wednesday; various theaters; $14.91-$16.05; fathomevents.com.

Theater

The 39 Steps Hilarious mashup of the Hitchcock masterpiece and a classic spy novel. Annie Russell Theatre, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $70; 407-646-2145; rollins.edu/annie-russell-theatre.

Cabaret del Soul: "Back to Broadway" with Maeghin Mueller 7 pm Friday; Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St; $22-$25; 407-436 -7800; orlandofringe.com.

Cabaret del Soul: "It Feels Like Home" with Kayla Kelsay Morales and Angela Tims 7 pm Sunday; Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St; $22-$25; 407-436 -7800; orlandofringe.com.

Cabaret del Soul: "This Is Me" with AJ Morales 7 pm Saturday; Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St; $22-$25; 407-436 -7800; orlandofringe.com.

Comedy of Errors Shakespeare's farce of love, mistaken identity, and two sets of twins separated as babies, set during the revelries of Mardi Gras. Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St; $28-$38; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

Every Brilliant Thing An insightful one-person play that examines what makes life worth living. Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; $45-$75; 407-877-4736; gardentheatre.org.

Chicken and Biscuits This boisterous comedy follows a Black family as they celebrate the life of their recently deceased father, highlighting the beauty in the brokenness. UCF Black Box Theatre, 4000 Central Blvd.; $5-$25; 407-823-1500; arts.cah.ucf.edu.

Hands on a Hardbody Re-creates the now-defunct annual contest of the same name at a Texas truck dealership, where 10 hard-luck Texans compete to win a new truck. The Historic State Theatre, 109 N. Bay St., Eustis; $15-$25; 352-357-7777; eustisstatetheatre.org.

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip. Orlando Family Stage, 1001 E. Princeton St.; $15-$45; 407-896-7365; orlandofamilystage.com.

Misery Someone can love you so much it hurts — you. The life of Paul, a successful romance novelist, is saved (or is it?) when he is rescued from a car crash by his "No. 1 Fan," Annie Wilkes. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $30-$35; 386-736-1500; athensdeland.com.

Next to Normal Wrestles with the stigma around mental health in the BIPOC/black community and its effect on family dynamics. The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15-$40; 407-613-2991; newgentheatrical.org.

Nosferatu A cast of 32 vampires leads the audience into hidden corners of the building, where they play out engaging (and scary-sexy) scenarios during the 90-minute experience. Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St; $40-$275; rentheatre.com.

Ruthless Meet Judy, a naive 1950s housewife, and her adorable 8-year-old daughter, Tina, who will do anything to get the lead role in her school play, "including murdering the leading lady!" Winter Park Playhouse, 711-C Orange Ave., Winter Park; $39-$46; 407-645-0145; winterparkplayhouse.org.

Events

15th Annual Saint Juans Pirate Pub Invasion Ahoy freebooters and scallywags, ye pub crawl course is set. 8 pm Saturday; Historic Downtown Sanford; 407-339-0879; facebook.com/historicdowntownsanford.

CrimeCon An immersive, weekend-long event dedicated to all things true crime and mystery. Friday-Sunday; Marriott Orlando World Center, 8701 World Center Drive; $329-$1599; 407-239-4200; crimecon.com.

Lizard People Book Launch Come celebrate the release of the new novella, with author Ryan Rivas in conversation with Vidhu Aggarwal. 6 pm Saturday; Zeppelin Books, 885 N. Orange Ave.; free; zeppelinbookstore.com.

Sustainability Fair and EV Car Show Electric bicycles, motorcycles and over 30 electric vehicles on display, plus an array of sustainability vendors such as Electrification Coalition, New Life Ebike Co. and Zenyge. 9 am Saturday; Central Park's West Meadow, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; 407-599-3450; events.cityofwinterpark.org.