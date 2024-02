The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck rolls into Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck

Barbie continues her unstoppable campaign of conquest this weekend, rolling her Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck into Orlando this weekend.With a slightly rebranded name this year , the Barbie Truck is headed to Waterford Lakes Town Center — near TJMaxx — from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, giving fans the chance toand stock up on themed merch.This particular Barbie truck-tour is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the iconic doll moving into her very first Dreamhouse. (Although maybe she marked that milestone last year too? Who's counting, really.)The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up will sell exclusive clothing, accessories and home goods including hoodies, a denim jacket, a throw blanket, corduroy tote, an embroidered patch set, necklaces, keychains, coasters, a glass mug, plate sets, pet bowls and a thermal bottle.All that and you get a free gift with any merchandise purchases over $40.