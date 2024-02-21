The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck rolls into Orlando this weekend

With a slightly rebranded name this year, the Barbie Truck is headed to Waterford Lakes Town Center — near TJMaxx — from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, giving fans the chance to live the dream and stock up on themed merch.
This particular Barbie truck-tour is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the iconic doll moving into her very first Dreamhouse. (Although maybe she marked that milestone last year too? Who's counting, really.)
The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up will sell exclusive clothing, accessories and home goods including hoodies, a denim jacket, a throw blanket, corduroy tote, an embroidered patch set, necklaces, keychains, coasters, a glass mug, plate sets, pet bowls and a thermal bottle.
All that and you get a free gift with any merchandise purchases over $40.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed