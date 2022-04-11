The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey hosts Baby Owl Shower

click to enlarge
Photo via Audubon Center for Birds of Prey/Facebook
Hoot, hoot. Everyone has been to a baby shower before, but what about a baby owl shower?
Join the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey as they host their annual Baby Owl Shower. This year the shower will take place on Mother's Day Eve: May 7. The celebration starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m.
The non-profit organization admits around 100 young birds in need of help and suggests that guests check out their Wish List
to support the Raptor Trauma Clinic.
Guests attending the baby shower will be able to meet and greet center bird ambassadors and take part in conservation-themed activities, crafts, and more.
Admission to the celebration is free if guests provide a gift from their wish list. For more information visit the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey's website
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.