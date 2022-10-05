The annual arts extravaganza Indie-Folkfest returns to Orlando's Mennello Museum this weekend

Courtesy Photo Beemo play this weekend's Indie-Folkfest

Now that the weather’s showing signs of mercy, it’s time to take full advantage of outdoor events again.This free daytime gathering is an idyllic combination of festivity, setting and accessibility.Presided over by guest emcee Blue Star, the 7th annual edition of the Indie-Folkfest will serve up a musical spectrum spanning folk, Southern soul, roots rock, blues, country and Western swing from homegrown acts Beemo, Beth McKee and the Swamp Sistas, Shine & the Shakers, Dale Bandy & the Blue Cans and Oak Hill Drifters.Friendly for both families and pets, the lakeside event in the museum’s picturesque sculpture garden will also feature 30 independent vendors of art, food and drink. Go get local.