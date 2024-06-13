BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

The American Harp Society hosts national conference in Orlando, with plenty of intriguing live performances

Will you hear music inspired by a Hitchcock horror film? You will

By on Thu, Jun 13, 2024 at 10:11 am

The American Harp Society National Conference happens in Orlando
Courtesy photo
The American Harp Society National Conference happens in Orlando
For the first time ever, the American Harp Society hosts events in Orlando as part of their 45th national conference this week.

The four-day event features a blend of instructional sessions and live performances by internationally acclaimed harpists. Saturday offers a free harp discovery day at the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. This event is geared toward students interested in composing music and young folks, with workshops like “Mysteries of Composing & Arranging for the Harp” and a “Harp Petting Zoo.”

Conference attendees can also take in a performance of music inspired by Hitchcock’s jarring The Birds soundtrack, by soloist Noël Wan on acoustic and amplified harp. Programming throughout the conference speaks to the surprising versatility of this instrument, including a finale evening of psych-rock from Descofar, and Django and jazz swing from Transatlantic Hot Club.

Sunday-Wednesday, June 16-19, Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld, $150-$315.
Event Details
American Harp Society Concert Series: Descofar and Transatlantic Hot Club

American Harp Society Concert Series: Descofar and Transatlantic Hot Club

Tue., June 18, 7:30 p.m.

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld 6677 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$25
Event Details
American Harp Society Concert Series: Noël Wan Solo Harp Recital

American Harp Society Concert Series: Noël Wan Solo Harp Recital

Mon., June 17, 7:30 p.m.

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld 6677 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld

6677 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

(407) 351-5555; (407) (FAX)


