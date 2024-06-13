The American Harp Society hosts national conference in Orlando, with plenty of intriguing live performances

The four-day event features a blend of instructional sessions and live performances by internationally acclaimed harpists. Saturday offers a free harp discovery day at the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. This event is geared toward students interested in composing music and young folks, with workshops like “Mysteries of Composing & Arranging for the Harp” and a “Harp Petting Zoo.”
Conference attendees can also take in a performance of music inspired by Hitchcock’s jarring The Birds soundtrack, by soloist Noël Wan on acoustic and amplified harp. Programming throughout the conference speaks to the surprising versatility of this instrument, including a finale evening of psych-rock from Descofar, and Django and jazz swing from Transatlantic Hot Club.
Sunday-Wednesday, June 16-19, Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld, $150-$315.
