The Amazing Acro-Cats return to an Orlando stage in early 2024

Photo by Katie Day courtesy Tuna and the Rock Cats The Amazing Acro-Cats return to Orlando in January

The Amazing Acro-Cats return to Orlando in January to entertain you … or to do absolutely nothing at all. Them's the breaks with cats, but don't let that deter you from buying a ticket.The Acro-Cats — in contrast to the 99 percent of felines on this planet who just stare at you contemptuously when you request they repeat a cute trick — take the stage ready to perform all manner of athletic tricks and even a spot of skateboard-riding. Or maybe they'll just sit onstage and groom.The members of the Acro-Cats troupe are all orphans, former strays and rescues who have been taken in by the Rock Cats Rescue nonprofit, and now tour the country "purrforming."The Amazing Acro-Cats perform Jan. 24-28, 2024, at the Orlando Family Stage in Loch Haven Park. Tickets are available through through Rock Cats Rescue , and proceeds go to that organization.