The Amazing Acro-Cats return to an Orlando stage in early 2024

Tricks are for kids, says every cat ever

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 11:26 am

Share on Nextdoor
The Amazing Acro-Cats return to Orlando in January - Photo by Katie Day courtesy Tuna and the Rock Cats
Photo by Katie Day courtesy Tuna and the Rock Cats
The Amazing Acro-Cats return to Orlando in January
The Amazing Acro-Cats return to Orlando in January to entertain you … or to do absolutely nothing at all. Them's the breaks with cats, but don't let that deter you from buying a ticket.

The Acro-Cats — in contrast to the 99 percent of felines on this planet who just stare at you contemptuously when you request they repeat a cute trick — take the stage ready to perform all manner of athletic tricks and even a spot of skateboard-riding. Or maybe they'll just sit onstage and groom.

The members of the Acro-Cats troupe are all orphans, former strays and rescues who have been taken in by the Rock Cats Rescue nonprofit, and now tour the country "purrforming."

The Amazing Acro-Cats perform Jan. 24-28, 2024, at the Orlando Family Stage in Loch Haven Park. Tickets are available through through Rock Cats Rescue, and proceeds go to that organization.

Location Details

Orlando Family Stage

1001 E. Princeton St., Orlando Central

407-896-7365

10 events 17 articles
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando events Dec. 13-19: A new film from Yorgos Lanthimos, a bouquet of Nutcrackers, and lots of local holiday shopping

By Jessica Bryce Young and Kristin Howard

'Poor Things' opens Thursday at Enzian Theater.

Snap! Orlando presents the 'Florida Showcase' group art show, opening Friday

By Jessica Bryce Young

Snap's Florida Showcase group art show opens on Friday

Orlando mezzo-soprano Michaela Wright sings a recital with a feminine focus at Timucua

By Seth Kubersky

Michaela Wright performs a recital at Timucua Arts Foundation Saturday afternoon, Dec. 16

Broadway in Orlando review: In 'Funny Girl,' Katerina McCrimmon is a star in the making

By Seth Kubersky

Katerina McCrimmon and Stephen Mark Lukas in the national touring production of "Funny Girl"

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando mezzo-soprano Michaela Wright sings a recital with a feminine focus at Timucua

By Seth Kubersky

Michaela Wright performs a recital at Timucua Arts Foundation Saturday afternoon, Dec. 16

Next Grand Theft Auto will feature 'Florida Man,' alligators in Walmarts and car-top twerking

By Grayson Keglovic

Next Grand Theft Auto will feature 'Florida Man,' alligators in Walmarts and car-top twerking

Broadway in Orlando review: In 'Funny Girl,' Katerina McCrimmon is a star in the making

By Seth Kubersky

Katerina McCrimmon and Stephen Mark Lukas in the national touring production of "Funny Girl"

Hanukkah treats at the theme parks and a cabaret of Jewish-penned Christmas songs

By Seth Kubersky

You'll find Hanukkah tchotchkes aplenty at Disney this year
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us