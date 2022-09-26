ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

The All-American Rejects will rock out in Orlando this November

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 12:38 pm

click to enlarge The All-American Rejects return to Orlando this fall. - Facebook
Facebook
The All-American Rejects return to Orlando this fall.

The All-American Rejects are ready to share their "Dirty Little Secret" with Orlando's Hard Rock Live on Friday, Nov. 11.

The Stillwater, Oklahoma band defined the early 2000s with hits like "Gives You Hell" and "Swing Swing". The All-American Rejects have played a few other dates in 2022 prior to their tour announcement, the most recent being at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $35 for main floor and range from $45 to $60 for balcony seating. More information can be found on the Hard Rock Live website.

