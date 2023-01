Tampa’s own Ric Flair, woo!, leads the festivities at Gasparilla Pirate Fest this weekend

Event Details Gasparilla Pirate Fest Sat., Jan. 28 Curtis Hixon Park 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa Elsewhere Buy Tickets free-$200

Ric Flair, also known as "the stylin', profilin', limousine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' and dealin' son of a gun," will be the grand marshal at this weekend's 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest.Gasparilla parade organizers made the announcement Monday morning, adding that the 16-time professional wrestling heavyweight champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer will be joined by Sgt. Major Matt Parrish, a Green Beret who completed multiple tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and Central and South America.On Saturday, Jan. 28, beginning at 2 p.m., The Nature Boy and Parrish will lead more than 95 parade floats, 50 krewes, and seven marching bands through the four-and-a-half-mile parade route along Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard.The Tampa resident, whose real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, is stylin' and profilin' lately. Last week, ESPN released, a documentary on Flair's life, as the latest installment of its prestigious 30 by 30 series, and in December,was released on Peacock.