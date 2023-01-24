Tampa’s own Ric Flair, woo!, leads the festivities at Gasparilla Pirate Fest this weekend

Ric Flair, also known as "the stylin', profilin', limousine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' and dealin' son of a gun," will be the grand marshal at this weekend's 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest.
Gasparilla parade organizers made the announcement Monday morning, adding that the 16-time professional wrestling heavyweight champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer will be joined by Sgt. Major Matt Parrish, a Green Beret who completed multiple tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and Central and South America.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, beginning at 2 p.m., The Nature Boy and Parrish will lead more than 95 parade floats, 50 krewes, and seven marching bands through the four-and-a-half-mile parade route along Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard.
The Tampa resident, whose real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, is stylin' and profilin' lately. Last week, ESPN released Nature Boy, a documentary on Flair's life, as the latest installment of its prestigious 30 by 30 series, and in December, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair was released on Peacock.
