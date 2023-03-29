Take in the fresh air and fresh art at this weekend's Spring Fiesta in the Park at Lake Eola

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 1:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Spring Fiesta in the Park happens Saturday and Sunday this weekend - Photo courtesy Spring Fiesta/Facebook
Photo courtesy Spring Fiesta/Facebook
Spring Fiesta in the Park happens Saturday and Sunday this weekend

Spring has well and truly sprung in Orlando, the 8th worst city for allergies in the entire country. But if you can make it outdoors without exploding in sneezes, we recommend you check out the 34th annual Spring Fiesta in the Park.

Over two days, the family-friendly arts festival takes over the Lake Eola with local artists, food vendors, a beer garden and live entertainment all on offer. Admission is free, so enjoy the outdoors before it gets even hotter.

10 a.m., Saturday-Sunday, April1-2, Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, fiestainthepark.com, free.

Event Details
Spring Fiesta in the Park

Spring Fiesta in the Park

Sat., April 1, 10 a.m. and Sun., April 2, 10 a.m.

Lake Eola Park North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

free

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus gets a handle on Handel with awe-inspiring results

By Kyle Eagle

For the spring season at Steinmetz Hall, Orlando Sings is poised to perform Handel's "Messiah"

MegaCon takes over the Convention Center for four days of pop-culture fandom

By Matthew Moyer

MegaCon returns to Orlando from Thursday through Sunday

Some parting words from longtime theater producer Beth Marshall

By Seth Kubersky

Dame Beth Marshall leaves Orlando's stage.

Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival features Pat Travers, Michelle Amato and more this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Pat Travers

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus gets a handle on Handel with awe-inspiring results

By Kyle Eagle

For the spring season at Steinmetz Hall, Orlando Sings is poised to perform Handel's "Messiah"

Some parting words from longtime theater producer Beth Marshall

By Seth Kubersky

Dame Beth Marshall leaves Orlando's stage.

Free Will Astrology: More Geminis will sign up for an exotic trip to the space hotel than any other sign

By Rob Brezsny

No need to save up for the space hotel, Geminis

Become one with the scarf during Orlando Pride’s Scarf the City scavenger hunt on Wednesday

By Jessica Bryce Young

Orlando Pride's Scarf the City happens on Wednesday
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us