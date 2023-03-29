Photo courtesy Spring Fiesta/Facebook Spring Fiesta in the Park happens Saturday and Sunday this weekend

Spring has well and truly sprung in Orlando, the 8th worst city for allergies in the entire country. But if you can make it outdoors without exploding in sneezes, we recommend you check out the 34th annual Spring Fiesta in the Park.Over two days, the family-friendly arts festival takes over the Lake Eola with local artists, food vendors, a beer garden and live entertainment all on offer. Admission is free, so enjoy the outdoors before it gets even hotter.