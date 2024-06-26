Steve-O brings his 'Bucket List' tour to the Dr. Phillips Center and it's sure to be wild

Steve-O got his start on the2000s TV show Jackass, an MTV program that doubled down on pain-inducing stunts and gross-out comedy. These days, a clean and sober Steve-O hosts his “Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast from his camper van, where he delves into honest discourse with celebrity guests like Gene Simmons, Post Malone, Dr. Phil and more. But the bizarre adventures never truly stop, as Steve-O recently allowed the aforementioned Malone to tattoo his forehead for his 50th birthday — a penis above Steve-O’s right eyebrow.
The two shows are strictly 18 and up and, surreally, set in the posh environs of the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater. Maybe go with an empty stomach.
5 p.m. & 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $50.50-$100
