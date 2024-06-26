BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Steve-O brings his 'Bucket List' tour to the Dr. Phillips Center and it's sure to be wild

Redefining Sunday Funday

By on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 11:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Steve-O goes through his 'Bucket List' at the Dr. Phillips Center - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Steve-O goes through his 'Bucket List' at the Dr. Phillips Center
Steve-O, the daredevil and comedian known for pushing the envelope of, well, life by acting out bizarre challenges like walking a tightrope over an alligator den or putting a large jellyfish on his head, is coming to Orlando. Not to mess with our gators, but rather to entertain Orlandoans as part of his “Bucket List” tour.

Steve-O got his start on the2000s TV show Jackass, an MTV program that doubled down on pain-inducing stunts and gross-out comedy. These days, a clean and sober Steve-O hosts his “Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast from his camper van, where he delves into honest discourse with celebrity guests like Gene Simmons, Post Malone, Dr. Phil and more. But the bizarre adventures never truly stop, as Steve-O recently allowed the aforementioned Malone to tattoo his forehead for his 50th birthday — a penis above Steve-O’s right eyebrow.

The two shows are strictly 18 and up and, surreally, set in the posh environs of the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater. Maybe go with an empty stomach.

5 p.m. & 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $50.50-$100

Event Details
Steve-O

Steve-O

Sun., June 30, 5 & 8 p.m.

Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$50.50-$100
Location Details

Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

drphillipscenter.org


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

How to celebrate July 4th at Central Florida’s theme parks in 2024

By Chelsea Zukowski

How to celebrate July 4th at Central Florida’s theme parks in 2024

Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market comes to Kissimmee this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market comes to Kissimmee this weekend

Lightup Shoebox carries the banner for genderqueer theater this weekend at Timucua

By Seth Kubersky

Lightup Shoebox carries the banner for genderqueer theater this weekend at Timucua

Everything to know about Disney World's new Lightning Lane line-skipping passes

By Chelsea Zukowski

Everything to know about Disney World's new Lightning Lane line-skipping passes (2)

Lightup Shoebox carries the banner for genderqueer theater this weekend at Timucua

By Seth Kubersky

Lightup Shoebox carries the banner for genderqueer theater this weekend at Timucua

Sak Comedy Lab christens new downtown Orlando home with glitter and gags

By Seth Kubersky

Terry Olson deploys the Big Scissors

'Pathways' shows work by Florida's future art stars in two local galleries at once

By Richard Reep

Patricia L. Cooke (American, b. 1988): "Hollow," 2023 Neoprene, polyester boning, thread, ribbon, dimensions variable.

Pirates Dinner Adventure sails into its third decade with a new production and a new plan

By Seth Kubersky

Pirates Dinner Adventure sails into its third decade with a new production and a new plan
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us