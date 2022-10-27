ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Step aside 'Monster Mash,' Monster Jam is coming to Orlando on Saturday

By on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 at 1:35 pm

Grave Digger: the real reasonn for the season - Photo courtesy Monster Jam/Facebook
Photo courtesy Monster Jam/Facebook
Grave Digger: the real reasonn for the season

Monster Jam returns to Orlando to top off your many frightening Halloween festivities. Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Zombie, Son UVA-Digger, Bakugan Dragonoid, Monster Mutt Dalmation, Kraken, Bad Company, Jester, Over Bored, Wasted Nites and Wild Side are some of the competitors roaring into Camping World Saturday.

Take advantage of the Monster Jam Pit party where you can strike a petrifying pose in front of the trucks, and participate in family-friendly Halloween activities including face-painting, a Halloween fashion show, games and sundry treats.

The Pit Party will also feature a world-breaking 10K Stunt courtesy Monster Jam and toy brand Spin Master, wherein ghouls and goblins can witness a wicked 10,000 toy trucks launching down a ramp. All this, and a Halloween Fashion Show?

Event Details
Monster Jam

Monster Jam

Sat., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$15-$100
