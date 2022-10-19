Spooky Empire is this weekend in Orlando, with plenty of actors from cult hit 'Twin Peaks' making the scene

Orlando-based horror convention Spooky Empire is throwing their big spooky season bash this weekend, and the lineup is sure to make true fright-heads happy.
The con features marquee guests Christina Ricci and Kyle MacLachlan. Ricci’s role as Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family films make her a natural fit for Spooky.
Meanwhile, Kyle MacLachlan’s iconic portrayal of Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks will make his signing table a high-traffic destination. MacLachlan won’t be the lone Peaks resident on hand; he’s joined by Sherilyn Fenn, Ray Wise, Madchen Amick, Sheryl Lee and quite a few more.
Other notables include WWE wrestler Shotzi, Lori Petty from Tank Girl and Danny Lloyd from The Shining.
For the true cult dwellers, Ken Feree from Dawn of the Dead and (goddamn!) the one and only “Bub” from Day of the Dead, Sherman Howard, will be on hand too. Plus vendors, live music, panels and a haunted-houseful of cosplay.