Spooky Empire is this weekend in Orlando, with plenty of actors from cult hit 'Twin Peaks' making the scene

Image courtesy Spooky Empire/Facebook Just some of the folks heading to Spooky Empire this weeknd

Orlando-based horror convention Spooky Empire is throwing their big spooky season bash this weekend, and the lineup is sure to make true fright-heads happy.The con features marquee guests Christina Ricci and Kyle MacLachlan. Ricci’s role as Wednesday Addams in thefilms make her a natural fit for Spooky.Meanwhile, Kyle MacLachlan’s iconic portrayal of Agent Dale Cooper inwill make his signing table a high-traffic destination. MacLachlan won’t be the loneresident on hand; he’s joined by Sherilyn Fenn, Ray Wise, Madchen Amick, Sheryl Lee and quite a few more.Other notables include WWE wrestler Shotzi, Lori Petty fromnd Danny Lloyd fromFor the true cult dwellers, Ken Feree fromand (goddamn!) the one and only “Bub” from, Sherman Howard, will be on hand too. Plus vendors, live music, panels and a haunted-houseful of cosplay.